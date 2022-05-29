At Sunnyside High School, you can see Christina Peabody do a little bit of everything.
Peabody teaches leadership at SHS and has built quite the reputation for not only herself, but also for her classroom. She uses her understanding, caring and open personality to connect with the community, school and students. This, coupled with her national board certification, makes it no surprise as to why she is widely regarded as one of the best teachers in the Yakima Valley.
Peabody also coaches women's bowling, is the head of Special Olympics at SHS and is one of two advisers for Link Crew, a group of upperclassmen that helps mentor the incoming freshman class.
What pushes you to be so involved in Sunnyside’s community?
“I love the small-town, country feel of Sunnyside. I choose to be involved in my community because it helps me feel at home and I love bringing people together. A solid, positive community comes from solid, positive homes and produces solid, positive people who in turn contribute to their community.”
What is your favorite part about being a teacher and coach in Sunnyside?
“My favorite part of teaching and coaching at SHS is the energy level of our students, and I love watching their faces when the light clicks on and they get whatever it is they are learning. I love watching them make connections to their world. I love the family feel of our school. We are in it together.”
Why did you decide to teach leadership?
“One reason I chose to teach leadership was that my principal liked what I stood for and the impact I made in my classroom with the special education students. He wanted me to bring that to the whole school. I love the challenge of getting all kinds of students to be part of what is happening around them and I want to help create future community members who serve and care about others.”
How has Sunnyside High School grown since you’ve been at the school?
“When I started teaching in 1999 I believe the high school had about 900 kids. Today we have over 2,100. We have added two two-story buildings, a multitude of elective classes, and support to help students with homework and counseling concerns, and college prep.”
• J.J. Montelongo is a senior at Sunnyside High School.
