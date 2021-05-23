Ann Marie Cordova is an English teacher at Selah High School who, in her spare time, loves hiking around Mount Rainier, doing yoga, and listening to audiobooks. She has two sons, one a senior at West Valley High School, and one who recently passed his test to become a registered nurse. After the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January, she stopped all lesson plans and let her students have a civilized conversation about how they felt.
Q: Some teachers seem to fear away from stimulating conversations about politics in the classroom. What sparks you to allow and encourage the sharing of opinions and views?
A: “One of the buzzwords in education is always ‘student voice.’ Our job is to listen and to give a platform for them to comfortably express their voice or their opinions and beliefs. With everything that’s been going on with so much hate spewed back and forth in our society, I think it’s important for any teacher, no matter what content area they have, to encourage what a productive conversation looks like while disagreeing but still respecting one another."
Q: How do students react to political or controversial conversations in your class?
A: “The one thing I do appreciate about Zoom that’s a little harder to achieve in a classroom is people can express what they want to without feeling like they’ll be attacked. They can private chat it to me and I just say what their comment is, but I don’t attach their name to it. If someone has an opinion and they want to express something, they’re able to do that in a way where they can start to get comfortable. I did get private messages from some students who said ‘I can’t talk about this stuff in my family, it gets too heated, so it’s nice to have a place to hear different opinions and to give my own without feeling like I’m offending anyone.’ It’s nice that we can establish that trust in our classroom.”
Q: On the day of the Capitol incident, you stopped class entirely and let your students spend the entire class period discussing their thoughts. Why did you do that?
A: “It’s that golden moment in teaching that you always hope to achieve, whether or not it’s within your content area. You want that respectful discourse back and forth. And so, when I saw that happen organically without any prompting from me, I am a firm believer of letting it go. It just felt like everybody was having views that were respectful of one another but were also bringing unique perspectives. For me, that’s better than any lesson I had planned.”
Q: How do you think the political conversations that you host and facilitate in your classes relates to English?
A: “I think when we get into these somewhat supercharged issues, it gives people a way of expressing something. I think one of the things it does is it helps us verify the information that we’re talking about, it helps us to acknowledge that the other side has a valid point, whether or not we agree with that evidence or specific point. Will we walk away changing our views? Probably not. But at least we’ve had a respectful discourse and acknowledged the other side.”
• Indiana Hilmes is a freshman at Selah High School.