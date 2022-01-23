Melissa Van Troba, affectionately known as simply “Señora” among her students, has taught Spanish at Naches Valley High School for five years. After earning her bachelor’s degree in education at Washington State University, Van Troba taught music and physical education at Gilbert and Shelton elementary schools. She also taught music at the YMCA, and for 12 years worked in early intervention at Children’s Village.
Van Troba took Spanish for four years in high school and continued to study Spanish during college. Because Spanish is not her native language, she does not consider herself fluent. However, her affinity for Spanish culture and her Portuguese heritage inspired her to learn and teach Spanish. She worked with many Hispanic families at Children’s Village and found it beneficial to expand her knowledge of Spanish and learn more about Hispanic cultures.
What are your thoughts on teaching a world language compared to another subject, such as math or science?
I just think that the community we live in, it is useful in many ways. I think when you teach a language and the cultural part of the language, you make connections. You realize the connections between one another than before. I love to remind my students, “The world is bigger than Naches.” The connection between each other can be more important than just the language.
What is the hardest part of teaching?
I think caring for the social and emotional needs of teenagers over the past two years has been the most challenging. With the pandemic, the change in schooling, everyone is struggling with it, more aware of it. It is all more heightened.
With Naches being one of the smallest schools in the Yakima Valley, do you prefer teaching at a small school?
I do prefer teaching at a small school. It has been a positive experience. I feel like this is my home. I feel like I have roots here with the students I teach and with the teachers. When I was working at Children’s Village, traveling to the families made creating connections hard.
What are your biggest hopes for your students?
My biggest hope for my students is that they are in an environment with me that they feel safe, loved, and respected. My hope is that they believe and trust in themselves and they are capable of much more than they may realize.
