East Valley art teacher Anthony Hitchcock is someone who is open with his opinions. He makes sure to put humor and fun into teaching, and has social ambience in his classroom.
He is savvy with the components that go into creating great art, and can tell students great stories during extra time in class.
1. Why did you choose to teach art?
Art wasn’t actually the first thing I wanted to teach. I had originally signed up to learn airbrushing. Then I realized that I would be working for people, and I didn’t want to paint people’s cars with flame designs and such. I just wanted to inspire and help others. I then felt that if I taught art by myself, it would be more personal, and maybe make the academic workplace more engaging, and make me feel more accomplished as a person overall. So I decided to teach art here at EVHS.
2. You say your first language wasn’t English. How is that so?
My first language was actually just terrible English. I used a lot of slang, text lingo, and such, but my goal to be a teacher has made me strive to be better at English. I often joke about how English wasn’t my first language. English was my first language, but I was awful at using it.
3. In your teaching of art, has there been a specific student art piece that stood out to you?
There were many pieces. One of them was a portrait. It went to the state fair in Yakima. It was (the student's) first attempt, which is amazing since it looks so flawless. The portrait made by the artist was inspired by (the student's) friend. It turned out great.
4. You always dress up with Star Wars attire on Halloween and many school spirit days. Why is that so?
I thought light sabers were really cool, and never had them as a kid. So, of course, I got them as an adult, and I found it was really fun to show them at school. Having adult money makes so many new things possible.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
