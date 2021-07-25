Dominick Fernandez is among those many graduated seniors from the class of 2021 who is now making plans for what he will do after high school. Fernandez attended Davis and played on the Pirates' football team during his freshman year. Here's a brief conversation with him, looking back at the year past and what will be happening next:
Q: How was your senior year different from any other year in high school?
Fernandez: “It was harder to turn assignments in as it was online.”
Q: So, school was a lot more difficult for you then? How does it feel to graduate now, after the year of COVID and everything?
Fernandez: “I mean, it’s cool. We had a graduation wish that it was at the SunDome, but it feels good to be done.”
Q: I wish it had been at the SunDome, too. What are your plans for the future, now since you're done with high school?
Fernandez: “Planning on going to Perry Tech.”
Q: What you majoring in?
Fernandez: “Heating and cooling.”
Q: Last question: What would you tell incoming seniors to do to prepare for their year ahead?
Fernandez: "Keep up to yourself. Focus on yourself and your school work."
• Frankie Olivas Jr. is a 2021 graduate of Davis High School.