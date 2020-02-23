The score is tied at 62 with seconds left in the Jan. 7 boys basketball game between 2A Toppenish and 1A Zillah. At the sound of the buzzer, freshman Josh Perez from Toppenish tosses the ball, making the winning basket. The final score: 64-62, Zillah’s first loss in the season.
Regardless of this loss, it was a fantastic game to watch. Currently, Zillah is ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll and at No. 2 in the rating percentage index or RPI. The RPI is the formula the WIAA uses to seed teams for the regional and state basketball playoffs.
Post-season is here, and the most exciting question for Zillah fans is, “How about winning state?”
Zillah’s boys definitely have the talent and the strength to pull it off and they will need to use that during every game leading up to state. They’ve won three state championships in the last decade, taking the trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
The state 1A basketball tournament will be held from March 4-7 at the Yakima SunDome, where Zillah fans have frequently seen our Leopards before.
Despite this background of achievements, these boys play are playing for more than just the thrill of a championship. They’re playing play for a boy named Max, the son of junior varsity boys basketball coach Mike McCullough. Max was only 2 years old when he died in a swimming accident in May 2018.
Max became an inspiration for all of Zillah to know. The 2018-2019 season had been dedicated to him, but I know that every season after will be for Max because he will forever be a part of Zillah basketball.Last year when the boys were pulling ahead at state, I remember chanting with the crowd over and over, “That’s for Max.” I then realized how much the boys had played with heart — not just for themselves, but for Max.The boys on the Zillah basketball play for each other, with the program bursting with feelings of brotherhood and friendship. It is an honor to be living in Zillah, watching a talented team play.And the town cannot wait for state, where we can do it all for Max once again.