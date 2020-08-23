Deep down I’ve always known that Yakima must have a lot more hidden history than what we hear about. There’s more to our area than apples, grapes, dairy and snowy winters.
Then I learned about Thelma Beatrice Johnson Streat, a woman with a powerful reputation. Streat was the first African American woman to have a painting in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art. And she was born in Yakima.
I was listening to a podcast hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones called “1619,” which examines the long shadow of American slavery and dissects its influence in America’s culture, agriculture and economy. The last two episodes go into detail about a family of Black sugarcane farmers who were ran out of business by being denied loans from their local bank.
This got me wondering if there are or ever were any African-American farmers in the Yakima area. My Chrome search was pretty short-winded on results, but it did bring up the story of Thelma Beatrice Johnson Streat.
She was born in Yakima in August 1912 to James and Gertrude Johnson. When she was young, her family moved to Portland where she graduated from Washington High School, going on to study art at Portland’s Pacific Northwest College of Art. Her art touched a lot of different topics that were close to her experience as a Black woman and a woman with Cherokee heritage.
Her most controversial painting was “Death of a Negro Sailor,” which depicted an African American sailor dying after traveling abroad. The point was that the sailor was protecting the democratic rights that he was being denied in the United States. The Yakima-born artist expressed through her work the deeply rooted struggles of Black people in America and the ways African Americans were growing the United States economy without reaping any of the benefits.
After this painting was displayed, Streat received threats from the Ku Klux Klan. That experience inspired her to start a visual education program titled “The Negro in History,” which depicted a dying soldier’s thoughts on democracy using photos and film.
The main character, a soldier coming back from World War II, looks around him and sees headlines showing “Only white need apply.” He also sees the Red Cross’ refusal to accept Black people’s blood, segregated military barracks, and restaurants that refused to serve Black servicemen. Her education program was meant to give a face to Black soldiers who returned home to the United States only to find themselves being denied the freedoms they were fighting for overseas.
Streat continued to speak out about Black power and influence in culture through her murals showing African Americans in industry, agriculture, medicine, science, meat packing and transportation. She even had an entire panel devoted to the contributions of Black women in America. Starting in 1939, Streat also assisted famous Latin American muralist Diego Rivera in the creation of his Pan American Unity mural.
Her most famous painting was “Rabbit Man,” purchased by Alfred Barr for the Museum of Modern Art in 1942, making Streat the first African-American woman to have a work in the museum’s permanent collection. “Rabbit Man” shows a half-rabbit/half-human-looking figure in a sort of anthropomorphic style using primary colors such as solid reds, blues, and white, with the figure’s hands reaching out to the sky amid a backdrop of solid yellow.
Some of Streat’s pieces were later bought by the Smithsonian and now reside in the National Museum of African American History & Art.
From 1946 to 1951, Streat spent time in Haiti to study dance, something she thought it was an important catalyst for challenging societal norms in the U.S. She eventually went to San Francisco to display her choreography skills that mixed indigenous, African, Haitian, Hawaiian, Native American, and Portuguese dance influences. She also traveled across Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. throughout the 1940s and ’50s trying to introduce children to the value of cultural diversity through her art, dance, and songs.
In 1948, she moved to Hawaii with her second husband, John Edgar Kline, to teach cultural diversity through the Children’s City of Hawaii and New School of Expression that she founded in Punaluu, Oahu.
In an article for the University of Chicago Press, Belmont University professor of art history Judy Burlington wrote: “Streat’s ability to blend these multiple influences into a modernist mode enabled her to attract the attention of Hollywood art collectors, (and) to capture headlines across the United States.”
Streat died of a heart attack in May 1959, leaving a legacy as a trailblazer for Black women in the landscape of art and education. She had devoted her entire life to teaching and activism throughout the era of Jim Crow laws and civil rights.
Few people today know she was the first African American woman to have a work in Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection, or that she was a native of Yakima.
Many Yakima citizens are working hard to make our city a better place, but sometimes we’ve got to look back and recognize people like Streat to fully acknowledge the strides we are making.