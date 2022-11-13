Every year, thousands of writers each attempt to write a novel-length work during November. That’s 1,667 words in a day. Or 50,000 words in one month.
Sounds intimidating, right? Maybe terrifying.
It’s all part of something called NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month.
In recent years, participation in the international creative writing event has ranged from 200,500 writers in 2010 to a high of 402,412 in 2017. Approximately 11% to 19% complete the challenge, finishing with a draft of at least 50,000 words during the short 30 days.
To do this, writers commonly prepare during the month of October with outlining, brainstorming, character building, and research. But the real fun is the writing itself. It only takes 1,667 words a day to win the challenge — something that can be done if you have the discipline to sit down and write for a few hours daily.
Thousands upon thousands of words may seem intimidating, but NaNoWriMo gives writers the unique opportunity to write with a deadline. This usually leads to drafts getting messy, but there are no expectations of having a perfect work by the end of 30 days.
NaNoWriMo also gives writers a sense of community. There are forums and private messaging on the nonprofit program’s website (www.nanowrimo.org). Participants can also associate though regional chapters.
NaNoWriMo provides a space where people can commit to trying something new. It is only a month out of a life. Just by practicing, writers improve in this short timeline.
Even if you may not consider yourself a writer yet, just know all you have to do is start writing. Anyone can take part.
NaNoWriMo is also available as the Young Writers Program, in which tweens and teens are allowed adjustable goals. Both offer events called Camp NaNoWriMo, occurring in April and in June, during which writers are encouraged to work on writing projects during the month. Unlike the November event, word count goals for Camp NaNoWriMo are adjustable. The time can also be used for other writing related goals, such as outlining or editing.
NaNoWriMo is a challenge that may feel intense, and it is. Writers often stay up into deep hours of the night, typing on laptops or writing by hand. Maybe they are just trying to fit a couple hundred words into their lunch break. But that is because of the passion that writing a novel can bring to their lives.
Though it is a commitment, it is also worthwhile to take risks and try new things. Thousands of words later, you can look back and see you created something wonderful.
