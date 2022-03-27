This year marks the 35th anniversary of Women’s History Month, which is observed every March. From sports to medical science to the military, here are the stories of three women whose contributions have made a special impact.
Naomi Osaka
The Women’s Tennis Association ranked Naomi Osaka at No. 1 two years ago, and she continues to make her mark on the sport.
Osaka, 24, is one of the highest-paid players in tennis. She was born in Osaka, Japan, and is the first Asian player to ever hold the top rankings for singles. Her father is Haitian and her mother is Japanese. Her family moved to the U.S. when Osaka was 3, and she he has talked about her struggles of being biracial and the ignorance she’s encountered.
Osaka hasn’t been afraid to protest and speak out. While some of her counterparts have been solely focused on the sport, she sees it as a responsibility to speak publicly on many matters.
Naomi Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles, and she has used her platform to speak out on police brutality, racism and ignorance. She is a role model for aspiring athletes throughout the world.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 11th grade
Henrietta Lacks
Even though Henrietta Lacks died over 70 years ago, she is still making an impact today. In 1951, Lacks was diagnosed with cervical cancer and died at age 31 that year. While her battle against cancer was short-lived, the study of her cells was not.
After observation in a laboratory, scientists found that her cells could survive and reproduce in a way that typical cells do not. Because of the human papillomavirus, Lacks’ cells mutated in a way that allowed them to reproduce indefinitely under specific conditions.
The “HeLa” cell line from Lacks’ very own cancer cells lives on today and was the first immortalized human cell line. Named after the first two letters of her first and last name, the HeLa cell line is arguably the most important cell line in medical history.
With major contributions to the polio vaccine and experiments with human cells in zero gravity, Lacks’ cells have contributed to the development of science in more ways than one. Because her cells have this “immortal” characteristic, scientists were able to use them for numerous trials and experiments. As such, she deserves the utmost respect and credit for her contribution to the future of science and medicine.
However, during the past 70 years, there have been controversies around the management of Lacks’ cells. Today, HeLa cells are sold for $400 to thousands of dollars.
In addition to issues regarding financial profits from the cells, there have been arguments on the ethical reasoning for the discovery of the immortalized cell line. At the time, Lacks was not aware of the research done on her cells. Due to this as well as the absence of consent, many arguments suggest that the HeLa cell line studies are unethical. It has been debated whether her family should have legal rights to them. Because of the tricky timeline of events, there is not a sole owner of the cell line.
Without Henrietta Lacks’ cells, significant research and medical developments would not have happened. Her legacy deserves attention and respect.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 11th grade
Cathay Williams
Cathay Williams, who lived from 1844 to 1893, successfully posed as a man in order to join the Army in the years following the Civil War.
Although one source notes that many other women had previously done the same, Williams holds the distinction of being the first known Black woman to serve in the U.S. military.
Williams spent the early years of her life as a slave on a plantation in Independence, Missouri. During the Civil War, when Williams was a young woman, the Union forces occupied the city and she ended up working as a washerwoman and cook for the Army, at which point she received her first taste of military life. Eventually, after the war came to a close, the 22-year-old Williams decided to get in on the action by posing as a man and enlisting in the Army in 1866 under the pseudonym “William Cathay.”
“I wanted to make my own living and not be dependent on relations or friends,” Williams told the St. Louis Daily Times later in her life.
During her tenure with the 38th U.S. Infantry Company A, an all-Black regiment of the Army that later became known as the “Buffalo Soldiers,” she typically acted as a sort of guard or patrol. All the while, most of her fellow soldiers were oblivious to the fact that Williams was, in fact, a woman.
Unfortunately, her identity came to light during a doctor’s visit, leading to her 1868 exit from the service. Curiously enough, despite having lied to enter the military, as well as the intense prejudice at the time against both Black people and women, sources say Williams’ superior granted her an honorable discharge.
Today, it can be said that Williams not only blazed the trail for future people of color to join the military, but for women of all races. For this reason, her heroic legacy is one that deserves recognition in times beyond Black History Month. Williams’ subversion of expectations serves as a simultaneously fascinating and inspiring example of what it means to overcome injustices, defy societal norms, and serve selflessly on behalf of one’s country.
— Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 11th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.