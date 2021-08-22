As I am boxing up my clothes and school supplies to take with me to L.A., high school seems like a distant memory, even though my last day was only a few months ago. I have spent the last four years eagerly anticipating my time at college, looking forward to the years to come.
Now, as I sort through my high school T-shirts and filled notebooks, I find myself reflecting on the four years I spent at West Valley High School and in the Yakima Valley.
I have decided to reflect with grace and see my high school career in a positive light. I am trying to give space to the memories and allow them to form warm pockets of comfort in my mind. Looking forward, I am conscious that my life will never be the same, but I hope to hold these memories and be able to visit them as a respite from whatever tribulations I cannot see through the mist.
Reflection is not complete without gratitude. As I contemplate the years I have spent in Yakima, I realize how the many opportunities I have been gifted have impacted my life. Through Unleashed, I have honed my writing skills. Volunteer opportunities such as YouthWorks and Planned Parenthood have taught me the value of community. Other clubs and organizations have given me space to grow and discover my interests.
As I reflect, I have uncovered one common theme within the gratitude: people. I am a reflection of the love and encouragement I have received from my teachers, friends and family; I will forever be grateful for all they have given me. Everything I am grateful for has allowed optimism to color the lens I use to look forward.
My future seems surreal as I look ahead. I cannot quite fathom the path I am set to follow. Although high school may seem like a distant memory, my future at college seems far off and shrouded in a cloud of mystery. I have begun catching glimpses as the mist thins — my new roommate, class schedules, a move-in date — but the reality of leaving is not something I can quite see.
At this point in my life, I am stuck in a limbo between looking forward and reflecting. By the time you read this, the bright L.A. sun will have burned off all the mist, taking with it the mystery of everything I have looked forward to over the years. For the moment, I will continue reflecting with grace as I enjoy my time at home, while wondrously looking forward into the mist of the future.