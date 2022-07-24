Just a week before last month’s Gap2Gap four-leg relay race, I was asked to fill in and compete in both the road and mountain biking sections. Although this would be my first adult Gap2Gap, as an avid cyclist I was up to the challenge.
The following weekend, on June 4, I was up early and arrived at Sarg Hubbard Park to meet my two teammates for our race in the Open Team division. At the coaches meeting, I was introduced to my kayaking teammate, John Place, who had participated in all but a few Gap2Gap races over the event’s nearly 30-year history. I also met Kyle Hopkins, who would run the final portion of our race.
Our introductions were brief, but the excitement was mutual.
Place started in the kayak, paddling to Union Gap. I had approximately 30 minutes to drive to the handoff point, so my parents and I took a leisurely pace, driving on the highway through Union Gap, only to realize we had no way to cross the river, and the road on the other side was closed. Before my bike leg had even begun, we were already racing back to the start line, crossing the bridge farther down and arriving at the handoff point in the nick of time.
As Place came out of the water, around five teams were ahead of us and the leader was about 7 minutes up the road. I started the 17-mile road bike leg, with my muscles still warming up in the morning air. As I got more comfortable, I started making up places, eventually catching and staying with some of the fastest riders on the course.
A few miles past Moxee, I could glimpse the leaders on the straightaways. I continued to chip away through the rolling hills and flowing corners of East Valley. By the mountain bike handoff point in Terrace Heights, I was in second place and within a few pedal strokes of the leading rider.
Mountain biking being my strong suit, I reeled in the top competitor across the ridges separating Yakima from Selah and finished the 8-mile mountain bike section alongside the leader. I handed off my racing band to Kyle, and he started the run back to Sarg Hubbard Park from the Selah Valley. He came down the water slide to finish first, bringing us the overall win out of all eight open team groups, as well as the two corporate team entries and the lone all-women’s team group, with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes.
We celebrated over well-earned bratwursts that were kindly provided to all the competitors. None of my previous race experiences had ever taken place close to our Valley, and it was incredible to see this event flourish in Yakima.
I can confidently say that I would love to partake in this race again. And I can’t wait to defend our team title in the coming years.
