Who is the best basketball player ever? Some say Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain or maybe even Larry Bird.
However, none of those players live up to LeBron Raymone James Sr.
The 6-foot-9-inch ball player with the Los Angeles Lakers has stats that are unworldly against much tougher competition and much stronger defenses. His most recent achievement came Oct. 11, when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship against the Miami Heat in six games.
He has led average players and average teams to the championship games. And let’s not forget that he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA championship after the Warriors had won 73 games in the regular season, the most games a team had ever won.
Some may say James does not deserve the title as the best player ever because he does not have a great finals record, which is now 4-6. While I understand that argument, we are not talking about who is the most accomplished player. If that was the criteria, then it would easily go to Michael Jordan. However, we are talking about who is the best player ever. Numbers and team stats can be deceiving without context. So, I’d rather compare player stats instead of team stats.
James leads Jordan in total rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, field goal percentage from the 3-point range, and effective field goal percentage. Jordan leads the current Lakers star in average points and free throw percentage.
James has also had a longer career durability, having played in 1,265 NBA games while Jordan played in 1,072. Plus, James is a 16-time NBA All Star and a 16-time All-NBA Team member, while Jordan was a 14-time All Star and an 11-time All-NBA pick.
The NBA championships record is 4-6 for LeBron and 6-0 for MJ. However, there is context that needs to be considered when looking at most of James’s championship losses. For example, in the 2007 finals loss his Cavaliers played against the San Antonio Spurs, which had future Hall of Fame players like Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili and were led by future Hall of Fame coach Greg Popovich.
James’s team wasn’t so hot that year and, looking at the stats, you can tell. James led in most of the stats on that team, including assists, points and blocks. Another example would be the 2015 NBA finals, where James played a dominant Warriors team that would set that NBA record of 73 wins a year later. Two of James’s key teammates in the 2015 finals, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, were injured for those games, which impacted this series massively. James and the remaining Cavaliers were still able to take two games in this series, though, leaving fans to wonder what could have happened if Love and Irving had not been hurt.
James has been dominant over the past decade — even more than the level of dominance Jordan had when he was able to get to six NBA finals during 1990-2000. James reached the finals nine out of 10 times between 2010-2020, missing just 2019. Not only has he reached the finals as part of three different teams — which is extremely hard to do — but he is now the only NBA player to play on three teams that have won the NBA championship.
LeBron James still leaves us in awe in 2020, after 17 seasons and being named the MVP of the NBA finals at the age of 35. Time after time, he is still able to do unworldly things.