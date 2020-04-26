What’s been your reaction to the state’s April 6 announcement that schools will be closed for the rest of this spring?
￼It can definitely be difficult because I want to leave the house and see other people my age at school. And, shocker, it turns out that online classes can sometimes be more stressful than in-class schooling. But I am learning to take everything day by day and not over-stressing the small things.
Eva Saenz
La Salle High School, 11th grade
￼When I learned that school would be canceled for six weeks, I was shocked. When I heard that school would not meet in person for the remainder of the year, I was in utter disbelief. Although I am a freshman and not as heavily impacted as the senior class, this turn of events has been incredibly disheartening. But through this experience, I have gained a deeper appreciation for school and have learned to never take my education for granted.
Natalie Keller
Selah High School, 9th grade
￼The year coming to an end also brings many other things to an end. Although it looks like we will still have the Disney trip and the musical, these times may no longer include the seniors. Any other concerts, performances, and trips may not happen at all. I’m a sophomore and I know I will still have chances to do these things but I feel like, looking back someday, many of us will feel robbed of a massive chunk of our high school experience.
Susan Wilmes
Davis High School, 10th grade