What are you looking forward to doing after the stay-at-home order is all over?
"School! This is the only time I will ever admit to missing school but I desperately miss it and need it to start up again. Doing online school is not the most efficient way for most kids to get their work done. A good amount of kids including myself are in AP or IB classes and those difficult classes become even harder when we are not being stimulated by our teachers. I miss my teachers. I miss hand-writing my work. I even miss having lunch at my school. In times like this I need a steady routine like the one I had in order to keep my sanity.”
— Belen Rodriguez
Eisenhower High School, 10th grade
“My plans for when stay-at-home orders are lifted are condensed into three categories: right away, in a couple of months, and later this summer. When Inklings Bookshop reopens, I would like to go browse their selection of books and support a local business. Before college starts, I want to go walk around my new campus. And lastly, when all travel restrictions are lifted, I will fly to visit my family members who live out of state.”
— Anna Ergeson
Selah High School, 12th grade
“I don’t know if I have ever heard the phrase ‘when this is all over’ more than I have in the last few weeks. I think that the first thing I will do is visit my family and friends. I have definitely been utilizing FaceTime, but it’s not the same as seeing them face to face. When this is all over, I want to have a Sunday dinner with my grandparents and take my cousins to the playground. When this is all over, I want to laugh with my friends and spend the whole day eating too much food and staying up too late.”
— Anabelle Kollman
Eisenhower High School, 9th grade
“The first thing I’ll do when this is all over is shop until I drop with my mom! I would love to go to the mall in Seattle and even venture the whole city. I’m really looking forward to it!”
— Jessica McDonald
Zillah High School, 12th grade
“The first thing I’ll do once this is over is have a big get-together with my friends. We have always spent a lot of time together, so not being social has been really hard. I’m really excited to hang out with them again. This first hangout will actually be to celebrate my best friend’s birthday, which we didn’t get to celebrate because of staying home. It’ll be great to finally celebrate properly!”
— Susan Wilmes
Davis High School, 10th grade
“Of course, I’m as excited as the next person to visit my friends. However, I am so ready to be able to begin dancing in a studio again! For some reason, my designated ‘dance area’ in the small laundry room doesn’t really feel the same. I’ve been taking online classes on YouTube, but they in no way compare to the jokes with my dancer friends and the calming presence of my instructor.”
— Cara Pedrosa
Davis High School, 12th grade