What are your thoughts about this fall’s classes at local high schools starting completely online instead of in person?
￼I was thoroughly disappointed to learn that in-person instruction would not resume in the fall. Although I understand the risks that would come with returning to school, it saddens me to know that typical fall activities such as the first day of school, sports, and Homecoming will be drastically altered. I sincerely hope that in-person instruction will resume later in the school year.
Natalie Keller
Selah High School, incoming sophomore
￼I worry about doing Zoom calls constantly because my internet isn’t always stable. I’m also worried about any questions I may have because no matter how many times in the past my teachers have told me I can email them, I don’t always get responses.
Abigail Bailey
West Valley High School, incoming junior