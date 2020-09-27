How is the online-only start to the school year going?
“If I’m being honest, online school is going better than I thought it would. Despite being a little boring — I’m sitting in front of a computer for 3-plus hours every day — most of my teachers seem well-versed in Zoom and how to handle our predicament. I’m still worried about being able to connect with my teachers and my peers. But, hey, it’s a learning process for all of us, right?”
— Indiana Hilmes
9th grade, Selah High School
“The start of this school year has been challenging because teachers have been giving a lot more assignments, but it also has its positives because I have more time to work as school ends at 12 noon. It’s nice to get back into the routine of doing school, but it’s been difficult since it’s been a while since I’ve done school work.”
— Ruby Hoeger
10th grade, West Valley High School
“Honestly, so far this school year has been very, very strange to say the least. Now that we’re online we can’t really use the same old ‘I left the assignment at home’ excuse anymore, huh? Classes now are extremely awkward. Before, teachers would get upset asking us to be quiet and pay attention, and now they can’t get anyone to say a word. The teacher will ask a question and we’ll just all sit there in that terrible awkward silence until the teacher feels awkward too and moves on. I’m hoping that soon we’ll get used to it.”
— Gracie Miller
11th grade, Eisenhower High School
“Monday through Friday, from the bedroom to the kitchen, to the dining room for first period, to the living room to check on my brother, to the front door to let the dogs out, to the dining room for second period, to the kitchen for a 5-minute lunch and back to the dining room for the last period of the day. The house has the same sounds each day: The jazz rolling from the kitchen speaker, the dogs pawing for petting while I am on Zoom, and the voices of my brother and my teachers flowing from our Chromebooks. Online school poses its obvious challenges, but I am getting by, moving from one room to another, petting one dog and then another.”
— Mary-Frances Ballew
12th grade, Selah High School