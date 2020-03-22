This month, we turn the question over to members of our own Unleashed staff:
What are you doing to stay safe during the coronavirus situation?
“Due to all that’s happening, my family and I are going to remain in our house for as long as possible until this pandemic become more manageable. This is going to be the longest I’ve ever been at home, but the positive thing is that I will be spending more time with my family and I can pick up a new hobby. This will also be a time for reflection and, who knows, maybe I’ll come back with a clearer mind.”
— Amy Bailon
12th grade, Davis High School
• • •
“What an interesting and scary time recently. I think the best thing I’m doing to keep safe from the coronavirus is staying home, washing my hands consistently and carrying hand sanitizer. I’m trying not to go out in public unless I absolutely need to, and I’ve also been practicing and advocating social distancing. I think staying home is the best bet for me, especially since it gives me time to pick up new hobbies!”
— Melissa Mendoza
12th grade, West Valley High School
• • •
“I am staying safe from the coronavirus by pretending I’m quarantined. I don’t go outside of my house because I know even if I might not be personally vulnerable, I can be a carrier to others. I wash my hands, regardless of my self-imposed quarantine, and am employing the thorough hand-washing technique that is recommended, no matter if it is overkill.”
— Morgan Greene
10th grade, Davis High School
• • •
“During this time of coronavirus fear, I have found it’s important to stay safe and away from big groups of people. I know that a lot of people find staying away from others silly, but we have to remember even if we have a low risk for the disease, others have high risks for it and are very scared right now. Also, keeping good hygiene and washing your hands is very important to keep germs from spreading. We all want to stay safe, so please follow guidelines set by the CDC to stay healthy.”
— Susan Wilmes
10th grade, Davis High School
• • •
“For me to stay prepared for COVID-19, I’ve gotten myself into the habit of staying more hygienic than ever. I always wash my hands every time I come home now. Doesn’t matter where I’ve been. I’ve made sure to clean my hands and car after coming from public spaces, and I’ve tried to keep my common sense strong during this time, which I believe will keep us all 100% safer.”
— Regan Hutchinson
12th grade, Selah High School
• • •
“Mainly I’m avoiding any busy places, while I plan on what to do over the next month. I’m thinking about ways to try a new hobby and working to figure out what things I’ll need to stay occupied. Once I’m ready, I’ll probably just hunker down with tea and a blanket and see how the coming weeks go.”
— Justin Klingele
12th grade, Riverside Christian School
• • •
“I’m just staying away from other people as much as I can. It may be boring at home, but it’s better than the possibility of me transmitting the virus to my family or someone who is at a high risk. My mom, a pediatrician, is making sure we wash hands carefully — thank you, CDC guidelines — or wear gloves when we go to the gas station. Stay safe, everyone!”
— Cara Pedrosa
12th grade, Davis High School