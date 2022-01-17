What Winter Olympics sport are you most looking forward to watching?
“Probably snowboarding because of the different events like the halfpipe and slopestyle. I like the halfpipe because it reminds me of surfing and I think it’s cool how slopestyle is pretty much a skate park for snowboarding. I also find snowboarding more entertaining than the other sports.”
- Ella Young, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.