What sport or athlete are you looking forward to watching in the Olympics?
”I’m most looking forward to seeing skateboarding in the Olympics this year, since it’s the first time it’ll be in it.”
— Nicholas Sunderland
Incoming junior, Selah High School
"I'm excited to watch how (swimmers) Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, and Katie Grimes do in the Olympic games, especially because of their many past world records and gold medals. Even though I'm a swimmer, it's nice to be able to watch and enjoy sports outside of your own, like track or diving."
— Addison Mitchell
Incoming senior, Eisenhower High School
“I’m looking forward to the Argentina soccer team winning the gold medal because they lost in the semifinals of the Euros and that was really heartbreaking for me and I want to see them back on top.”
— Allison Moultray
Incoming junior, Selah High School