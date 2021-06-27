What important lesson have you realized from your experience of the 2020-21 school year?
“This school year has taught me how to be more productive in order to stay on top of assignments. I also became more comfortable and confident with online programs.”
— Alexis Barbee, West Valley High School, incoming junior
“I have learned that unexpected things happen in life: things that aren’t planned and things that are sometimes negative. But even when life gets off the expected path, there are new experiences that can be positive.”
— Kade Wurtz, Selah High School, incoming junior
“I learned time management skills and how I needed to stay on top of work so I wouldn’t have to do it before class or wait until the day before. I think the thing that made my year successful was being able to study with other people on the phone and making sure I was getting things in on time.”
— Wyatt Anderson, West Valley High School, incoming sophomore