What are your thoughts on the outcome of the November election?
“I was definitely in shock at first with the fact that it took three days to count all the votes. But I am relieved with the outcome.”
- Lauren Thomas
Selah High School, 10th grade
"I think we need a consistent way to vote. Even though the pandemic made it more difficult, we need ways to make voting fair for everyone so there is no reason people would need to worry about their vote or other things of that nature. Timewise, it makes sense for this year that it took so long. But I feel like we need to establish more solid voting techniques for the next time."
- Methodius "Thody" Gurstenberger
La Salle High School, 12th grade