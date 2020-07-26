Do you plan on watching Major League Baseball or NBA games when they return to TV this summer?
“Yes, I do plan on watching baseball when it comes back to television because it gives you the thrill of the game due to high school sports being inactive. I will be watching more of basketball, baseball and golf because they’re the only sporting events that are going to be open for the public to watch that I’m interested in.”
— Rebekah Spry
Incoming junior, Davis High School
“I’ll probably be watching the same amount of sports as I normally do. I’m not a big fan of watching sports on TV. I’d much rather watch the games in real life. Neither baseball nor basketball are really my favorites, but I’m happy that fans will be able to watch them from the safety of their homes.”
— Connor Peterson
Incoming senior, La Salle High School
“I don’t think I’ll watch that, just because I’m so used to watching the preseason football games in August and whatnot. It seems weird to watch basketball and baseball at this time of the year. On top of that, I’m not much of an NBA fan.”
— Jenna Bill
2020 graduate, Zillah High School