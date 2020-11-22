I was raised in a house of knowledge. Thick, old books lined every table and wall, and dinner discussions were about presidents of the past and the history of math.
And of course, we watched “Jeopardy!” as often as we could because, like many, we could not get enough of the show that brought facts about the world around us to life in a competitive yet accessible style.
One thing that made the show so special was its host, Alex Trebek, who stood out from the sea of what seems like a million other game show entertainers. Instead of forcing a perpetually bright and camera-ready smile with 10 crass jokes lined up on his prompter, Trebek was a calm and collected man who carried himself with dignity and possessed an impish sense of humor that would show itself in sly, witty remarks to poke fun at contestants. I suppose the type of show he hosted must’ve made a difference, but I still think there was something unique about him — a poise unique in modern media.
He was also one of the longest-lasting game show hosts in television, second only to Pat Sajak and Vanna White of “Wheel of Fortune.” I suppose Trebek’s consistency may have also been part of his appeal.
In March 2019, Trebek announced to “Jeopardy!” fans that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in a public service announcement that was meant to raise awareness about the cancer. This revelation shocked the world, as fans could sense that an end to the show they knew and loved was coming. An outpouring of support flooded the internet and things seemed to get better for a while as Trebek started taping the 35th season of “Jeopardy!” His doctors also announced that things were getting better.
But as the world rounded the corner into the devastating year that is 2020, he began to get worse. Despite restarting chemotherapy treatments in September, Trebek died Nov. 8, less than two weeks after taping his final shows.
Since then, people from every walk of life have been coming together to mourn the death of a cultural icon. Everyone from the common person like you and me to big CEOs like Disney’s Bob Iger and Sony Entertainment’s Tony Vinciquerra issued statements, in addition to countless other public figures who responded to his passing.
One question that has been at the forefront of people’s minds, yet few have been brave enough to ask during the past year and a half, is: “Will ‘Jeopardy!’ get a new host?” The show has not issued any statements regarding the matter, other than telling people to enjoy the last few episodes Trebek already recorded, which will continue to air up to Christmas Day.
Some people have done some speculating of their own regarding potential new hosts, with many thinking the current front-runner is legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant (and Seattle-area resident) Ken Jennings, but no official announcements have been made.
It seems unreal to think that such a constant staple of the entertainment industry is gone. But in the meantime, as we wait for news about the future of “Jeopardy!” all we can do is mourn the loss of Trebek and cherish the knowledge we gained because of him.
Alex Trebek provided the answer to the question: “How can I learn something new today?”