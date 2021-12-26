I went to a video rental store when I was on a trip last fall and, to be honest, stepping into Universal Video in Seaside, Ore., was a bizarre experience.
I haven’t been in a video store since I was really little, maybe 7 or so. All of the DVD and VHS cases in the store had lost their color, even the newer copies. I know it’s from the sun coming through the windows of the building, but it felt almost like a fading memory.
It’s weird that things can exist for so long and then a newer technology comes along and almost wipes them out completely.
Blockbuster, Hollywood Video and other video rental stores went out of business because streaming services and Redbox became more popular. I mean, who would want to go all the way to a store when they could just sit on the couch and search from home, or visit a little machine that allowed you to make selections from a video screen?
It used to be that people would go down to the video store, stroll through the aisles, grab a movie and maybe a few snacks, then head home. That was a fun experience. Now we’ve cut out the stores and trips entirely, which leaves a lot of mixed emotions. Some people like not having to go out in public, while others miss it.
Blockbuster once owned over 9,000 stores across the United States. But the stores were trying to keep up with Netflix, which at the time sent DVDs by mail, and Blockbuster went bankrupt in 2010.
With no more Blockbuster, and the rising population of other means of obtaining DVDs (and eventually streaming services), other video rental stores started dropping like flies. Convenience became more important than experience.
This way of thinking — that convenience is more valuable than anything else — stems from a lack of patience as newer technology brings everything to our fingertips.
This mentality makes people lazier, too. If you can get fast food and groceries delivered to you in under an hour, why would you leave the house? If Amazon Prime can send you almost anything in two days, why go shopping?
Once cellphones and computers had instant messaging, the fast-paced nature of things started increasing rapidly. Today you can easily order a pizza or a new wardrobe from the comfort of your own home.
I think we need to ask ourselves if this convenience is actually a good thing or not. Of course, technology has immense benefits. But look at everything we are losing as a result of it.
Patience and small businesses are just two examples.
