All I want to do is graduate. Whether it be on time, or a month after the scheduled date, all I want to do is walk across a stage, get a diploma and move on to the next chapter of my life in the way that every other year’s class has done for decades.
Things may not turn out the way I and many others hope they will.
The last Friday I went to school back on March 13 was so surreal. We didn’t expect that to be our last day, because they told us we would be back the next Monday. I never got a goodbye. I never got a final chance at the things I have been doing for years.
And I am not the only one with these feelings. Every senior I talk to is upset about this. Every senior wants to walk during graduation, one way or another, yet we all share the same fear of that chance never coming.
Every senior athlete wanted their final track meet, softball game, or tennis match. Every senior band kid or thespian wanted their final concert and production. Every senior had something to lose.
We all used to wish for the day we would finally leave the school. We were on the way out, and now we just wish for a way back in, even if we are just in for a couple hours.
Although we can comfort other seniors, we are alone in what we have to go through. No senior class before has had the end of their senior year taken away. The traditions seniors hold most dearly occur at the end, and the end was taken from us.
Since the age of 5, I have been in school and have been giving my all for every part of it. I was promised a huge event when I was 5 but, instead, at the age of 18 a chapter of my life is ending with a “Whoops, that’s too bad” and an “I feel sorry for you.”
There has been an effort for schools across the state and the country to turn on their football stadium lights for 20 minutes one night in recognition of the graduating classes of 2020. So, in the end, seniors get one night where schools turn on stadium lights, yet they won’t tell us when we are getting a diploma. Turn off the lights. I’d rather know when I get to celebrate what I did for 13 years, instead of having people celebrate what I am losing by turning on lights across the country.
Most seniors just want to actually get the chance to walk for graduation, and the best way to be sympathetic is to just stay home so we can get past this situation this faster. The coronavirus took the end of my senior year, I hope we can keep it from taking anything more.