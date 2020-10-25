As smoke blanketed Yakima County during much of September, the choked skies were yet another bludgeon to normality. Many elements of ordinary life seem like far-off dreams.
Yet through the haze, I’ve noticed some connections that may help bring the chaos into focus.
During times of relative normality, it’s easy to find your existence confined to a bubble. We rarely consider how interdependent our lives are on distant places and people. In actuality, immediate surroundings are far less influential than forces far away. The products and entertainment we consume, the weather, and even our values and beliefs all originate from a chain of causality that began nowhere near ourselves.
Confronting this can be destabilizing, since it complicates our beliefs about identity and originality. It’s understandable that we spend most of our time within the comfort of our bubbles of perspective.
But this year, those bubbles just keep popping. No one predicted a virus that began on the other side of the world would have such a drastic impact on our own lives. No one expected the extent of the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death and years of unaddressed structural racism. And then we had the ecological disasters: the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere, hurricanes on the East Coast, and wildfires across the West.
We’ve had to confront the global nature of today’s world. Everyone began hoarding supplies when the quarantine began because we realized our reliance on a global network for basic goods, and we feared it could collapse.
In the face of this anxiety, insular thinking may feel like a logical response. We want to focus on protecting ourselves and fortifying our bubble walls, even at the expense of others. Things are too uncertain to afford extending a hand. But this mindset will only make unity harder.
Heading into the election, unity might seem impossible. But if we learn from events this year, it’s really not. Society’s common good does not conflict with what’s beneficial for the individual. In the long term, we are not immune from each other’s problems — not from those of our neighbors, or from people in jail, or from those in mansions.
I think we’ll find a silver lining to 2020. Despite the fear and grief, there’s still room in our bubbles for connection and empathy.