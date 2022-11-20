Our nation’s great autumnal holiday feast is soon upon us, bringing a harvest of time-honored foods that, as all Americans know, are universally treasured from household to household.
Well, maybe “universally” and “treasured” are a bit of a stretch.
As it turns out, members of the Unleashed staff have a bone to pick with some of those items at the Thanksgiving Day table that aren’t quite exactly a welcome sight....
Turkey!
To many people, the highlight of Thanksgiving is turkey, but not for me. I’m not a vegetarian or vegan, but I’ve never understood why everyone loves turkey so much. It can be dry at times and, truthfully, even when it’s not I get it for the excuse to have more homemade gravy. Yet even the gravy doesn’t change how I feel until my plate is more gravy than meat.
Yet to me, Thanksgiving meals aren’t highlighted by this. They are about the layered salad, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and treats that come afterwards. Not to mention the fact that there is always an unattended whipped cream can. Yes, I’m the reason it’s half-empty.
The holiday is less about avoiding things I don’t like and more about taking advantage of the fact I can eat as much as I wish.
— Rebecca Lommers, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
Thanksgiving dinner is notorious for stuffing, green bean casserole, roast potatoes, biscuits, and more. There is no food more prominent than the main course: turkey.
But turkey is one of my least favorite foods and the food I am least thankful for on the table.
Before I am dismissed for rejecting the traditional Thanksgiving food, I have valid reasoning. Along with 5% of the U.S. population, I am vegetarian — a person who does not eat meat. At a typical American family’s Thanksgiving dinner, one would likely find a large turkey sitting at the middle of the table, but not at my family’s dinner. Out of 15 family members at my table, nine are either vegetarian or vegan; therefore, turkey is slim pickings.
Because I am not-so-grateful for turkey, the stuffing, green bean casserole, roast potatoes, and biscuits mean that much more.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
Dressing!
One thing that is at my family’s Thanksgiving table every year is dressing. Now, I can see why people like it, but I absolutely hate it. The chunks of wet bread are just not appetizing.
That may come from my Grammy, who does not like any wet bread. Sometime in my formative years, some of her anti-wet bread propaganda must have found its way into my brain, causing me to despise this Thanksgiving dish.
— Maisy Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 9th grade
Cranberry sauce!
As you prepare your menu for this coming Thanksgiving, filled with delicious casseroles, smoked turkey and ham, and an excessive amount of pie and desserts, there is one item to make sure you avoid: cranberry sauce.
Cranberry sauce consists of frozen cranberries, sugar and sometimes other components such as orange juice or cinnamon. What a weird combo, right? Between the mix of textures and the color, this sauce does not look appetizing nor does it fit in with the other treats at a Thanksgiving dinner table.
Cranberry sauce also has a history with staining white carpets … not that I have any sort of experience with that.
There are so many better options than cranberry sauce to serve at Thanksgiving. Remember that as you prep your Thanksgiving meals!
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
There is nothing I love more than spending time with family during the holiday season and acknowledging everything I am grateful for. The pumpkin spice candles are lit, mashed potatoes are mashed, the Martinelli’s is chilling on the back porch — it is all so enjoyable.
That is, with the one exception of cranberry sauce.
It is an abomination and adds no value to the table. What even is the primary use of cranberry sauce? For the bread or rolls? Congratulations, you just spent an hour stirring a mysterious red liquid in an attempt to put delicious jams and jellies out of business.
Even for someone who is fully open to trying new foods and is an adventurous eater, cranberry sauce has never been appetizing to me. I blame these feelings partially — if not fully — on the fact that nearly every day of kindergarten we would be given Craisins as our snack. To be fair, the Craisins weren’t terrible, either. But as a Gemini I get bored easily, so the same snack day after day was not my cup of tea.
There is also just something about warm fruit that is unsettling to me in general. This plays along with the fact that I stand on the “pineapples do not belong on pizza” side of the classic argument.
Either way, cranberry sauce is one of the Thanksgiving foods that deserves a lower rating than it is given.
So as we enjoy our 2022 Turkey Day let’s give thanks for everything except the cranberry sauce.
— Ellie Suhm, Eisenhower High School, 9th grade
Sweet potato casserole!
At the Thanksgiving table, I take a helping of every dish that makes its way around the table (because making choices is hard). Turkey, dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, dressing, green beans, and corn form a colorful collage on my plate.
Yet, each year an orange blob seems to remain when all the others have been consumed. That blob is sweet potato casserole.
Apologies if I’m about to insult your childhood favorite, but I never end up eating it. Now, I love sweet potatoes in burritos, hashes, or as a fry, and I have nothing against marshmallows. But when the two are layered on top of each other and baked, it’s underwhelming. I can’t even describe the taste other than “sweet.”
Not only is the taste not great, the dish itself is unnecessary. We already have mashed potatoes, and we don’t need a dessert. (That’s what the pie is for.)
So, to those sweet potato casserole lovers out there, keep on enjoying it, but it will continue to be the last thing standing on my plate.
— Anabelle Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade
And ... the table!
Thanksgiving is a family favorite in my household. It’s always nice to have a specific time set aside for a day of four of my favorite “f”’s. Family, friends, festivity and, of course, food.
However, my least favorite thing at the Thanksgiving table is the table. Or, rather, the minimal table choices.
As I’ve gotten older I realized that a lot of families have different tables for the adults and kids. The only problem is the teenagers are stuck with squirmy kids or in “adult conversations.”
And while I love my younger sisters and cousins, I wouldn’t mind loving them from a much more mess-free table. I also don’t think I’m ready to join the adults yet since, well ... I’m not one.
Somehow, I always manage to find myself sitting on the couch surrounded by cousins my age with our plates in our laps, but I wouldn’t trade those memories for the world. Even though it’s not the ideal place, anywhere with them is automatically my favorite spot.
While I’m only slightly bummed I’ll have to stick to the couch, it’ll make it all the greater when I get promoted to the adult table.
— Jazlin Betancourt, West Valley High School, 9th grade
