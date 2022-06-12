The news of the murder of 19 elementary students and two elementary teachers during a school shooting in America is appalling. It is horrific to know that there have been 27 school shootings this year alone, but not surprising due to the lack of action that the government has taken.
On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman raged through Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barricading himself in a classroom. Armed with two semiautomatic rifles, he killed 21 people. Students in second, third, and fourth grade were injured or murdered, including two fourth grade teachers. Later that week, the husband of one of the murdered teachers died from a heart attack.
It is reported that the gunman legally bought weapons and ammunition after his 18th birthday, just days before the massacre. Texas does not require a license to purchase a gun, and he received no training before obtaining the firearms.
In a Twitter post from Sept. 1, 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote: “Texas safeguards the 2nd Amendment. Today, Constitutional carry goes into effect. Texans who legally own a gun are now allowed to carry it in public. No license or training is needed.”
Access to guns, not only in Texas but in the United States, is far too easy. As we have seen too many times, without detailed background checks, adequate training and licensing, putting a gun into someone’s hands can be devastating.
Yet the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in March 2021, awaits approval in the Senate.
At a news conference in Uvalde on May 25, former U.S. Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke challenged Abbott. “You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable, and you choose not to do anything.” While Abbott was speaking on mental health after the shooting, O’Rourke called out the governor.
In the aftermath of the shooting, criticism arose over the police response to the situation. As the timeline of the events becomes clearer, families of the victims and the public are expressing anger and frustration about the police response. It may have been more than an hour after the shooter walked into the school that police finally took action.
“From the benefit of hindsight, where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said during a news conference in regard to the delay by officers to breach the classroom. “It was the wrong decision, period. There’s no excuse for that. When it comes to an active shooter, you don’t have to wait on tactical gear, plain and simple.”
Before the May 24 game in Dallas, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke out about recent gun violence in America.
“In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. We’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California. And now we have children murdered at school,” he said.
Emotionally calling for government action while banging his hands on the table, Kerr asked, “When are we going to do something?”
From the West Coast to the East Coast, minority and vulnerable groups have suffered tragedies due to gun violence.
As a student, I am afraid. I have been afraid for years. Every time there’s a security drill at school, I wonder if I should have told my mother that I loved her one more time, just in case.
For those elementary students in Texas, they had their whole lives in front of them, but they were taken away.
The people in power need to take action. They need to listen to students pleading for their lives. Children should not be afraid to go to school in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.