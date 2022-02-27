The Winter Olympics are always exciting to watch, whether it be high intensity games like hockey or the simplicity and pure focus of curling. I’ve grown up watching these athletes and wondered what they were like as regular people, outside of being Olympic sports figures.
Nicole Hensley has proven herself to be not only an extraordinary ice hockey player, but also an athlete who uses her talents to glorify God on the ice, as well. Hensley won an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and was part of the team that took silver at the Beijing Olympics.
Hensley constantly posts faith-based comments or Bible verses on Twitter. She presents her faith through the game and uses her position of an Olympic-level athlete as a platform.
In a 2017 interview posted at thehockeywriters.com, Hensley said: “As an athlete, my faith has calmed me down on the ice and helped me realize too that the result is not necessarily the most important thing. It is more important to be on the ice and enjoy the chance to play when God has given me such passion and ability in this game.”
As a fellow Christian athlete, I strive to be like Hensley. She shows that hockey is not only for physical training but also for mental and spiritual training. She doesn’t worry about the mistakes she may make, but instead always pushes to better herself and her teammates, as well. She shows her faith out on the ice through her actions, and hockey has helped her to create a strong mental mindset.
Hensley is an amazing athlete who has a strong love for hockey. I strive to show my faith on the volleyball court as Hensley does on the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.