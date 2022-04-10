We are so blessed to have what we have. There are many people in this world who are not as fortunate and do not have the things we take for granted, such as food.
Throughout April, Muslims all over the world are observing Ramadan, the most important month in the Islamic calendar. While most people think Ramadan is just about fasting from sunrise to sunset, there is a lot more to it than that.
While fasting is a big part of Ramadan, it is actually a month of giving and sacrifices. During this month, Muslims focus on worshiping Allah (the Arabic word for God) through five daily prayers in congregation, along with special nightly prayers, but also focus on helping those who are less fortunate. Muslims around the world will contribute cash, food and other assistance to people in need. This is referred to as zakat (the Arabic word for charity), and charity and sacrifice are the real essences of this month.
By fasting, Muslims try to understand what the less fortunate go through on a daily basis. There are many people around the world who may get a meal just once a day or every other day.
To Muslims, the philosophy behind Ramadan is to not only experience the hardships of the less fortunate but also to be grateful for all of the blessings Allah has bestowed upon us.
Muslims also experience some added health benefits of intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting means having specific times for eating and fasting, such as what occurs during fasting in Ramadan. We start our fast before sunrise with the pre-dawn meal known as suhoor, and we break our fast after sunset, with the meal called iftar.
Dates are a common fruit that Muslims generally like to break their fast with. Other items may vary by culture. For example, in my house we often feast on things such as samosas (triangular patties filled with vegetables), kebabs, and drinks such as Rooh Afza (a traditional South Asian fruit punch). After the last prayer of the day, we pray special Ramadan prayers called taraweeh.
At the end of such a blessed month comes every Muslim’s favorite holiday: Eid. This is a time when we get together with friends and family and celebrate. It is a time when we show gratitude to Allah for all our blessings. Muslims dress up in their best clothes and perform special Eid prayers in the morning. On Eid, children look forward to “eidi” — gifts or cash given by their parents or relatives. The day is filled with gratitude, food and joy.
Ramadan is a much-awaited time for Muslims. During this month, we realize all that we have and express our gratitude. There are many people in the world who are not very fortunate and it’s important to find those who need help and help them as much as we can.
To use one of the expressions traditionally said during this month: “Ramadan Kareem!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.