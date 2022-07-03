On May 26, Massachusetts state lawmakers officially exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who had been the last of the convicted women from the Salem witch trials who had never been pardoned from her supposed crime.
Johnson was convicted of witchcraft in 1639, but was only cleared after a middle school civics class recently brought light to the fact she had still never been pardoned. She had been sentenced to death but was never actually executed. Other accused women from the trials were officially pardoned and now, 329 years later, Johnson’s name is also cleared.
I feel like this is a great opportunity to talk about all that went down during those Salem witch trials of more than three centuries ago. In this little “Humorous History Lesson” (if this were a TV series this would be a great time for a theme song) we are going to learn what caused this panic.
Were the trials caused because people were just bored and felt like accusing everyone and their mothers of witchcraft? Or was it something deeper?
Now, I’m definitely not one to give history lessons, but the Salem witch trials are just about the only event in the 17th century that doesn’t bore me to death.
The trials lasted from February 1692 to May 1693. In late 1692, two cousins, 9-year old Betty Parris and 11-year-old Abigail Williams, started acting weird. They screamed in pain and claimed they felt as if they were being pinched. The Rev. Samuel Parris, Betty’s father, took the girls to a physician and the physician couldn’t find anything wrong with them, so he basically was like, “Huh, must be witchcraft.”
Because, ya know, that’s the only logical explanation.
After the news spread throughout the village, multiple girls suddenly had these strange symptoms, too. Everyone was jumping on this bandwagon. Their bodies contorted and they complained that their skin was being pricked. Yikes.
They started accusing more people of witchcraft because they needed someone to blame. The first three accused were outcasts in some way, which isn’t a coincidence. It’s easy to claim that someone is suspicious when they don’t fit society’s standards. One woman was poor and pregnant, another had been going against the beliefs of the church, and the third was a slave.
With more and more accusations being made, the accused women were told they would be hanged if they didn’t confess. That’s right. Hanged if they didn’t confess. So if they didn’t say they were a witch they were going to die. And if they did ... well, they’d probably also die. Nobody believed anyone else, so it basically went like this:
A citizen in 1692: “I am not a witch!”
The entire town of Salem: “That’s exactly what a witch would say!”
Crazy, right?
Martha Corey was another woman who was accused, but this time there was a little twist. Martha was a frail 80-year-old and heavily involved in the church. Naturally her husband, Giles, stood up for her because an old godly woman couldn’t possibly be a witch, right?
Sadly, instead of thinking Giles had a fair point, the town immediately was like, “Um, you’re suspicious,” and chose to send the husband to trial, too. Because how dare he stick up for his wife?
Giles was asked to plead either innocent or guilty, but he refused to say either. The judges weren’t happy about this, so they enforced the old-fashioned form of punishment called “peine forte et dure.” This form of torture was used commonly in legal systems when the defendant refused to make a plea. Defendants would be forced to have heavier and heavier stones placed upon their chests until they gave a plea or died.
Giles never made a plea and his last words were, “More weight.” This proved that even death could not convince him to go to trial.
Sure, I struggle with stubbornness, too, but that doesn’t mean I’m willing to get crushed to death for it. I don’t know what this man was thinking. Maybe he had a fear of public speaking or something and death-by-rocks was better than talking in court. Poor guy.
It totally makes sense that the trials could’ve just taken place because the Puritans wanted all the bad seeds executed in Salem and the surrounding areas. But what caused the girls to convulse in the first place? I mean, that’s something pretty crazy for a child to make up in order to get attention, especially in the late 1600s.
But then in 1976 a woman by the name of Linda Caporael offered the first evidence that the Salem witch trials followed an outbreak of rye ergot. Ergot is a fungus that forms hallucinogenic drugs in bread. So, it’s possible that the girls were just hallucinating, and everyone lost it.
When I first learned about the witch trials I thought it was all started by two manipulative little brats who wanted attention and to get some adults in trouble. But with this more modern-day theory that ergot was causing the girls to act this way, I think Salem just used the girls’ behavior as an opportunity to accuse the people who didn’t necessarily fit their expectations of what a proper citizen should be.
So there you have it, folks. I hope you enjoyed this little humorous history lesson.
