Actually sitting down to write this column has really been a struggle for me, for two reasons.
First, the last four years have been a time of great change and incredible opportunity that is all very difficult to put into words.
And second, this column truly symbolizes the end of one era and the beginning of another. Though it is incredibly frightening to walk head-on into the next four years, there is an equal amount of excitement and joy that I feel for what lies ahead.
Going into high school, everyone always says that it will be some of the fastest years of your life. And yet in the moment it is hard to appreciate each day when you are in the middle of taking tests and doing homework. Looking back now, I can see that the last four years went by both in the blink of an eye and also as slow as humanly possible.
Difficult days come and go, you meet new people, and you grow as individual. Then suddenly you look back and see not only how you’ve changed but how you overcame hard times and enjoyed the good.
Throughout the last four years, when any difficult challenge came, I would remind myself of an old quote. The famous novelist and poet Maya Angelou once said that when we are in the midst of a difficult moment, we have truthfully said thank you because the pain of the moment cannot compare to the blessings given and the lessons learned from that challenge.
It always reminded me that I had control, power and grace despite whatever stood in my way. As teenagers, I think we often forget our own strengths and abilities. We forget that the true beauty of high school always comes to the surface when we let go of our doubts and open ourselves up to joy — the joy of laughing with friends, of eating a warm homemade dinner, of sleepovers and going on walks and being exactly who you are.
I have to give a big thank-you to all of the people who have supported me and to the communities I got to be a part of. Being part of the Unleashed team has been a complete blessing and has allowed me to meet some incredibly smart, courageous, kind, hard-working people. A big thank-you to every teacher who pushed me, every person who believed in what I had to bring to the table, and every friend who made school a place I wanted to be every day.
I am grateful for every single moment that occurred in the last four years. Excited to learn and experience even more as I head into college, I plan to attend Stanford University in the fall.
And as I move into this new chapter, I’ll take all the heartfelt lessons I learned at La Salle High School and use them as I continue growing. I wish all the best to all my friends, mentors and loved ones. And that we may all find joy, peace, love and grace as we head into our own new chapters.