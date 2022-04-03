It’s gratifying to be able to enjoy the artistry and feel the emotion expressed by musicians through their work. But have you ever thought about making your own music?
Where to start
If you’re unsure about where to begin your songwriting endeavors, that’s OK. The idea of creating something from scratch can be overwhelming and may even seem impossible. But don’t worry — you can always start small.
I’ve found that parodies are a great way to create something without having to build from the ground up. Writing a parody gives you the opportunity to practice and strengthen your skills in writing lyrics.
You might find it easier to write lyrics first and then add the music later. If this is the case, poetry might be able to start you on your songwriting journey. After all, most songs are poems put to music.
Or if you want to do a little bit of everything at the same time, go for it. Everybody works differently, so play around with different processes and see what works best for you.
Utilize your resources
Having a place to keep all of your ideas is essential. Personally, I like to use the Notes app on my phone to quickly jot down any ideas that pop into my head throughout the day. You can also use similar applications like Google Docs or Word, or you could keep a notebook or journal if you prefer to write out things by hand.
Online resources can aid you in your songwriting, as well. Websites like rhymezone.com and thesaurus.com are really useful when you’re writing lyrics. And if you want to explore notation software, noteflight.com is a great place to start.
The Voice Memos app or other recording programs can be used when you’re creating melodies. Creating folders to digitally organize the recordings can be helpful, too. I also use GarageBand because its system allows you to stack audio tracks, edit the volume of individual tracks, and add effects and reverb, among other things. I’ve discovered that GarageBand is the easiest to use on a computer.
Other tips
Songwriting seems to come easier when inspiration strikes. Sometimes an idea pops into your brain and when you start working, it just keeps flowing. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Writer’s block is a common struggle and can be extremely frustrating. My advice: Don’t force anything. You won’t like the end result.
Writing can be tedious, and sometimes you might draw a blank or get stuck. Go ahead and take breaks if you need to. Sometimes it helps to clear your mind and come back later.
Don’t delete anything. Even if that thought you wrote down was incomplete or didn’t seem fully coherent, keep it. You may be able to add those fragments of thoughts and lyrics to a project.
Music is a form of self-expression, so express away. Convey your thoughts and feelings. Recollect memories. Write a letter to someone and put it to a melody. Taking inspiration from your favorite artists can be extremely helpful, as well.
If you’re comfortable with it, let a friend read your lyrics or listen to your songs. It’s good to get feedback and constructive criticism, and it’s rewarding to share something you created with someone else.
