Summer is halfway through and I’ve reached a dilemma. I’ve already filtered through all my “cute” clothes that I’ve had for a while. And, like many teens, I enjoy adding new pieces to my wardrobe.
If I’m going to keep up with the current trends I see on Instagram and TikTok, I need to up my game. So of course I’m going to drive — at a reasonable speed, of course — to Goodwill and Summit Thrift.
Why am I going to secondhand stores if I want trendy clothes? Why not the mall? Naturally, affordability is a key reason 1 considering I’m a high schooler and my parents are teaching me “the value of a dollar."
But, mainly, it's because of ethics.
I’m 16, so what ethics could I possibly be thinking about? Especially with clothes? Well, I don’t want to wear a cute top that was cheaply made at the expense of a person who is overworked and underpaid, contributing to our environmental crisis.
"Fast fashion" is a serious problem that not enough people realize is affecting them. Fast fashion is the term used to describe clothes that are made inexpensively and produced rapidly by mass market retailers in response to the latest trends. A few companies that perfectly fit this definition include Forever 21, H&M, Shein and Victoria’s Secret.
Those outlets are among those mentioned in an article titled "The Worst Fashion Brands You Need to Avoid" that appeared in Eluxe Magazine in its issue of May 7, 2021. Forever 21 was known to have sweatshops and underpaid workers. According to an article from Aug. 31, 2017, from The Los Angeles Times, a woman working in Los Angeles would labor about 11 hours a day, six days a week in a Forever 21 sewing factory, only to be paid $6 an hour, much less than minimum wage.
And the University of Maryland's independent student newspaper, The Diamondback, reported in a Sept. 12, 2019, article about Forever 21’s potential bankruptcy in 2019 that consumers are “becoming increasingly invested in where their clothes come from, focusing on companies’ sustainability and ethics.”
I know many Gen Z-ers who didn’t shed a tear when they heard that Forever 21 was potentially going out of business. Forever 21 was making uninspired clothes, no longer staying on trend, and just produced clothes that were made poorly. Plus, the chain was losing badly against the competition such as H&M, Lulus and ASOS. Forever 21 fell behind, wasn't working toward sustainability, and just didn’t have clothes that appealed to the younger generations.
However, the company has new owners. Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties worked together to buy out Forever 21, with the aim to make the clothing store more sustainable and have items made more ethically. The brand claims to be working on developing clothing lines using “environmentally friendly materials." It's also improving worker rights and protection. There might be hope for Forever 21 yet.
And many brands are working to stay with the times. H&M is taking on the ambitious challenge of becoming climate positive by 2040, meaning the company is working toward offsetting carbon and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, while using 100% renewable energy. This would be huge because carbon emissions in the fashion industry are massive.
McKinsey & Company research brought to our attention that fashion production alone was responsible for nearly 2.1 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. That’s a scary fact. But if we start pushing brands to take on sustainable and ethical business models, we could positively affect climate change.
And there’s hope! In 2018, McKinsey's State of Fashion found that about 66% of global Millennials are willing to spend more on ethically made products — not just clothes — as well as being sustainable.
I’m a 2004 Gen Z and my TikTok feed is flooded with fellow Gen Z youths posting awareness videos on buying clothes sustainably — at thrift stores, yard sales, flea markets, online thrift sites. There are also posts on how to repurpose old clothes, and even how to start sewing from scratch, encouraging others to hop on the trend.
Fast fashion is molded around creating new clothes for the newest trends. However, those trends seem to repeat every 20 to 30 years. So, if you go to a local thrift store or even dig through your parents closet, you could join in on current trends while helping our planet. Learning to make alterations yourself could even give old clothes new life.
And online shopping is also so much more convenient nowadays but there’s options for that, too. Online thrift stores like ThredUp, Poshmark, LuxAnthropy, and even eBay are better alternatives to Amazon.
There’s lots of hope for the fashion industry with positive and great changes on the horizon, and with our younger generations who are taking the lead as more conscientious consumers.
• Olivia Rankin is an incoming junior at Eisenhower High School.