There is something to be said for hurling yourself down a snowy slope at high velocity. I am, of course, talking about the yearly tradition of celebrating new snowfall by challenging the limits of your health insurance policy.
Perhaps the thrill of sledding lies in the breathtaking speeds you can reach plummeting down those slippery slopes.
Or maybe it lies in that feeling of being slightly out of control, and the chaos of your course as you narrowly dodge one danger after the next.
Perhaps the allure is spending time with your friends on a school-closing winter day over a warm cup of hot cocoa.
Or maybe the fun of it is engineering ramps and tracks out of snow into your own personal Olympic luge course.
Whether you use a garbage bag, saucer, toboggan, or any other warp speed travel device of your choosing, we can all agree that there’s something to be said for this snowy sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.