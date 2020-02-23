Zillah High School Leopard Chorus (a.k.a. Dad Choir) after performing for the Choir Solo and Ensemble Contest at Davis High School on February 8th. Back row, from left; Jesse Peña, Tanner Morford, Alan Garcia, David Grigg, Bryson Garner, Luke Nelson, Mason Bower, Sam Olsen, Steven Brant, Henry Olsen, and Noah Harveaux. Front row, from left; Xavier Smith, Cameron Wertenberger, Kyle Fergus, and Timothy Grigg.