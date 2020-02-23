Among the various extracurricular activities offered at Zillah High School, I would say the most unusual is Dad Choir.
Yep, you read that right. Dad Choir.
Before I spread any concern about what my school might be promoting, let me clarify that Dad Choir is simply a special name for our boys choir program. Comprised of 16 young men from the ages of 14 to 18, Dad Choir is a new addition to ZHS.
In the 2018-19 school year, a group of guys suggested the creation of a barbershop choir group to my school’s choir teacher, Victoria Langston. As she explains it, the humor in the choir group was “dad joke”-based. A couple of choir members then decided to use this name for the new group.
But as Langston points out: “They dubbed it ‘Dad Choir’ to my chagrin, as I tried to emphasize ‘Leopard Chorus’ to them. My posters said ‘Are you a guy? Do you breathe? Join the after-school Men’s Choir!’ It didn’t stick.”
I participate as a baritone in this choir, which is comprised of six tenors, five baritones, and five basses. Choir practice is hosted three days a week after school, during which we learn a variety of songs and singing methods.
Dad Choir is rehearsing for multiple performances. Our winter concert will be held in the Zillah High School’s Performing Arts Center on March 3 at 7 p.m. We’re also traveling to Central Washington University on March 9 to spend some time with and perform for one of the university’s choir directors and his choir. On March 19, Dad Choir will also have the opportunity to sing at an annual community awards banquet in Zillah.
We also had the chance to perform in the Solo and Ensemble Contest at Davis High School on Feb. 8, and sang “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” arranged by J. David Moore. We scored a 1 (also known as “superior,” the highest possible score) and came first in the region, advancing us to state on April 24 at CWU. Some of the other songs we are practicing are “Tell My Father,” “Hoe-Down” and “We’re the Men.”Prior to joining Dad Choir, I hadn’t sung or received any vocal lessons (besides the occasional car and shower karaoke). While I was indeed a musician, having played trumpet and piano for almost seven years, I had never considered myself a singer.
During the first year of this choir, I played a trumpet solo for a song titled “Firefighter’s Creed.” One of the rehearsals that I attended to play trumpet just so happened to be with Scott Peterson, an experienced choir director at CWU. His enthusiasm for singing mixed with the immense energy from the men’s choir participants moved me to join Dad Choir.
I’ve improved greatly since I started participating in men’s choir, and I now heartily enjoy taking every opportunity to apply its concepts to other music and even my life in general.
However, singing isn’t my favorite part of Dad Choir. This choir from Zillah High School is a special group, as each member is fully dedicated to building up each other as brothers, rather than strangers.
Of course, our amazing choir teacher is the inspiration and source of leadership in creating our brotherhood bond, and in doing so we feel the same connection with her. We didn’t win the Solo and Ensemble contest in our region because of our talent or experience. Rather, it was because of the bond we share as one choir, with one heart and one mind.