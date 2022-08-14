We pulled into Riverview Bible Camp near Cusick, about an hour north of Spokane, with wild, windblown hair and sweat glistening on our skin from the four-hour bus ride without air conditioning. We were excited to jump off the bus and start our newest adventure as the West Valley Church of the Nazarene youth group.
The July 25-29 camp drew youths from church congregations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington who came together to grow closer to the Lord and make new friendships. Many different churches were represented, as well as many different age groups, with attendees ranging from incoming sixth-graders to upcoming seniors. The 380 campers broke a 10-year camp attendance high.
I had never had the privilege of being able to experience summer camp, so I was beyond excited to finally get the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime.
While camp games like dodgeball and paint wars were a blast, it was the simpler moments that meant the most to me. The daily mealtime Uno games, the newfound inside jokes and the random dance breaks throughout the day all meant the world to me.
The nightly cabin talks, when we chatted about everything from our faith and testimonies to camp crushes or who snored the loudest, proved to me just how blessed I am to be able to call these faithful people my friends.
But above all, between the daily chapels, amazing sermons and heartfelt worship sessions, I was able not only to grow in my own faith, but to watch others open their hearts to the Lord and dive deeper into their faith, as well.
Through the many tears and laughs, I learned the true meaning behind my favorite line from guest minister Abe Powers, who said, “The windshield is bigger than the rearview.” The pastor had come from Texas to preach at summer camp, and he made a lasting impact on all of the campers’ hearts.
This camp taught me how to be present by looking beyond regrets and mistakes while looking ahead to the blessings God has waiting for us. God doesn’t want us to be so focused on the regrets of our past that we miss out on new opportunities and experiences that lie ahead.
The biggest takeaway from camp is not only to always bring an abundance of bug spray wherever you go, but to let go of your past and let God have control of all the seemingly uncontrollable things in life by being present and truly living in the moment.
I will always remember that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror, and my hope is that you will keep this in mind, too.
