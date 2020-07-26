Former President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.”
Some might say that their one vote becomes lost among millions of others. Many believe that, in the long run, their votes are meaningless.
At only 15 years old, I am not old enough to cast a ballot. But in my opinion, there is no such thing as a meaningless vote. I believe that all eligible American citizens should exercise their right to vote during elections.
With the recent presidential primaries in our state and the quickly approaching 2020 presidential election, one must recognize that choosing whom to place at the helm of our country is a massive decision in which every opinion matters.
Yes, it is highly unlikely, considering the electoral system, that your vote will be the deciding factor between two candidates.
But no, that doesn’t make the right to vote any less valuable.
Nonetheless, in recent elections, many citizens have decided that their vote doesn’t matter.
According to the United States Census Bureau, in the 2016 presidential election, only 61.4% of voting-age citizens actually voted.
While it is true that quite a few people voted in the 2016 election, “quite a few” is not enough. The other 38.6% of citizens who did not vote failed to take advantage of a valuable opportunity to have their voices heard. It is imperative that all citizens give their input because, ultimately, the decisions made in elections affect everyone, not just those who choose to vote.
Of course, no one can be forced to submit their ballot. Just as we have the right to vote, American citizens have the right to choose not to vote.
We are very fortunate to reside in a country in which these rights are guaranteed; not all of the 7.7 billion people on Earth enjoy such privileges.
In America, we have the right to vote because of the sacrifices made by our armed forces. By utilizing the rights that their sacrifices protect, we are honoring and showing appreciation for the military’s service.
No, I myself am not old enough to vote. Yet, I see the value that voting has to offer. I fully intend to register to vote once old enough.
I know that my vote will be only one of millions. But I also recognize that all opinions matter and all votes have power.