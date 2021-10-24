When writing any work of fiction, the most important component to figure out should be the main character. Right? Creators have to consider which character is the one whose story is being told and why the audience should care about that character’s journey.
But for some reason, all I can seem to find on television is a revolving door of lousy main characters.
Why do writers sometimes make these characters less interesting than the supporting cast? If the main character is supposed to be the most important, why wouldn’t they just make the main character that interesting?
For instance, Dawson Leery of the late 1990s/early 2000s show “Dawson’s Creek” is just about the worst main character I have ever seen. No, I take that back. He is without a doubt THE worst main character I have ever seen.
Dawson was given traits that on paper would make him seem like an interesting guy. He's a teenage boy with a larger-than-life passion for film. The inside of his bedroom looks like Steven Spielberg threw up all over the place, with his movie posters covering every inch of wall space. Dawson cares about friendship and about his parents, and he works hard in school. He makes movies of his own.
By that description alone, if you haven’t seen the show, you’d probably think he was a decent guy. But you'd be deeply mistaken. Dawson is whiny and acts entitled. He thinks that everything needs to be as perfect as it is in the movies he watches. His relationships with other characters on the show are almost unbearable to watch. I found it hard to not fast forward through his parts and move onto scenes with the other characters. Dawson acts like a toddler when things don’t go his way, and he is very possessive over his best friend, Josephine “Joey” Potter.
If you can get past Dawson’s attitude and behavior, the show is actually pretty good. The other characters are very interesting, and the series features some solid relationships among its teenage and adult characters. “Dawson’s Creek” (unfortunate title) is available on both Netflix and Hulu.
In the show “Friends,” I would say that all the members of the friends group – Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe – are all equally main characters of the show. And two out of the six I can’t stand: Ross and Rachel. The two are honestly hard to watch, especially Ross, because he's so whiny and controlling.
There’s a difference between being a bad main character and a somewhat bad person who also happens to be the main character. Like most people, I love “The Office.” I like Michael Scott. And, while he did some objectively horrible things, he was a great main character for the show.
Rory Gilmore of “Gilmore Girls” also made some bad decisions after high school, and those decisions made her a very controversial character. Many people question if they still like her or not based on those decisions. Some people still love her and others just can't forgive her. I personally would say that she was a good main character who went bad. I got tired of watching her act childishly, and again had to resist the urge to skip her scenes and watch the segments involving other characters.
It's often hard finding a good main character, and I honestly don’t understand why.
— Gracie Miller is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
