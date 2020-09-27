Ah, live-action remakes. Nothing like a good cash grab for an already huge company trying to feed off of people’s love for a good ol’ sense of nostalgia.
Disney has been releasing these live action remakes for quite a few years now and, frankly, I don’t see the point.
Last summer I went with a few friends to see the live action adaptation of the movie “Aladdin.” I’m not exaggerating when I say I had never been so disappointed or upset during a film as I was when I watched that movie.
In every live action I’ve seen, the writers take out important character development in the beginning of the films in order to make room for side plots they choose to add on later, which arguably not only makes the film worse but also relies on the fact that we saw the original film. I don’t see the point of remaking something if you need to see the original to enjoy it in the first place. This just proves that Disney is only in it for the money and not to produce a meaningful film that can stand on its own.
I’m not saying that all live action adaptations are terrible. The movie “Maleficent” from 2014 is a film that added on to the storyline of “Sleeping Beauty,” this time following the villain’s point of view. It offered a fresh perspective on the earlier movie and stands fairly strongly on its own without the necessity of prior knowledge of the film it was based on.
Disney keeps striving for realism. The studio started out with 2D animated films, then slowly moved to the 3D films, and eventually to CGI. Disney continues advertising how real everything looks, but the entire reason for the films in the first place to create new worlds that told stories that couldn’t possibly take place in ours.
When the studio goes back to those old movies, the thing Disney should be trying to recreate from them is not the plot but the style. After getting Disney+ I rewatched a few classic animated movies, such as “Sleeping Beauty” and “101 Dalmatians.” It’s not hard to see how thought out each of those films had been. The colors are beautiful, and the art and expressions are all flawless.
There are so many things unreachable with real films that are so easily done with animation. In the heart-wrenching scene in the original version of “The Lion King” where Simba watches Mufasa thrown off of the cliff, we see Simba’s horrified expression very clearly. However, in the more recent CGI “live action” remake, it is only clear to us what he is feeling by the tone in his voice and the fact that we saw the original.
I think that if Disney went back to its old ways of filmmaking, fans would be a lot more appreciative, rather than seeing the studio just taking old movies where the hard work is already done for them and running with it.
2D animated films are what got everyone to love Disney in the first place. Going back to that would surely bring in a great deal of viewers for the studio’s work. I mean, if we’re being honest here, anyone is going to watch anything Disney produces, so the company shouldn’t be scared about losing money from it. It would be very nice to see the studio make some more live movies with actors and all that jazz, but with a new storyline, rather than reusing old things.
This month we saw the release on Disney+ of the live-action theatrical remake of “Mulan.” A few months ago also came the announcement that a similar adaptation of Disney’s animated “Hercules” is in the works. Once again, I wouldn’t be surprised if that upcoming remake is another letdown from an original that is so loved and hard to live up to.