Feeling the instantaneous heat attacking my face, I stepped onto the streets of Phoenix awaiting the adventures ahead.
While primarily going down to Phoenix to play in the June 23-26 Phoenix Volleyball Festival Championships tournament with my best friends from the No Limits Volleyball Club team, we were also able to go on late-night swims and many other adventures. There was never a dull moment.
I visited Phoenix two years ago and unknowingly found what would become my favorite place in the country: Hole in the Rock, a popular local place to watch sunsets. The early residents in Phoenix, known as the Hohokam tribe, used Hole in the Rock as a calendar to track the summer and winter solstices to help differentiate the seasons for agricultural development.
Hole in the Rock is one of the many landforms that appear to be randomly scattered throughout Arizona. Unlike in Washington, where our mountains are long and flowy, in Arizona they appear to pop up out of nowhere. It truly is an odd sight for Washingtonians!
This natural geological formation of sandstone was formed in such a way that a small entrance opens up and into a cave that shows a beautiful view of the city, specifically Papago Park.
During that visit two years ago, I instantly fell in love with the view. So I was thrilled to have the opportunity to go back.
During our team’s last night in Phoenix, we all decided to make the trek out to Hole in the Rock. On the drive there, we quickly learned that monsoon season had officially begun in Arizona. We drove through puddles seemingly the size of lakes while rain was beating on the windshield.
After an entertaining ride I will never forget, we arrived at the famous Hole in the Rock. Even though it seemed like a hurricane made of lightning and rain, I still wanted to take the hike to the top. I started the climb, eager to see the overwhelming beauty in what many would consider a horrific storm.
I finally arrived at the top and was astonished at what I saw. While all the landmarks remained the same from two years ago, everything else had changed. Where there was once sunshine and a crowd of hundreds, there was now a storm with just me alone in the cave.
As I sat staring out at the beautiful bolts of purple and blue, I started to realize the truth about our world. While everything is constantly changing, such as political views, prices and relationships, some things will always stay the same.
And for me that is my faith. Whether I am in the mountaintops watching the perfect sunset, or stuck in a storm in the valleys, I know that God will be the unmovable constant in my life, much like how Hole in the Rock will forever remain steadfast in Arizona.
Hole in the Rock has stayed the same through countless seasons and endless years. This gorgeous cave is a constant reminder for me that no matter what storms, future decisions or struggles I may face, some things will always be the same.
I find peace in knowing that my faith will hold me firm, even in the midst of future storms.
