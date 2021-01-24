Today, the NFL brings fans the two conference championship games. And, as we saw last week, every game can come down to one play. One moment can define history.
AFC divisional games
On Jan. 16, it was the Baltimore Ravens at the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are an organization that had not seen an AFC championship game since Jan. 23, 1994 — 27 years ago. Meanwhile, the Ravens entered the game with a quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wanting to prove he can lead his team to a title.
In that game, the Bills were leading 10-3 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter. The Ravens had the ball, third and goal from the 9 yard line. The picture was set. This is where legends are made.
Jackson threw a pass that was intercepted in the end zone by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, who returned it for a touchdown.
The Bills won, 17-3.
The following day in Kansas City, the Chiefs were hosting the Cleveland Browns. It was fourth and inches. The Chiefs had the ball at their own 49 yard line, up 22-17 with 1:16 left in the game. Coach Andy Reid decided to send his offense onto the field.
Earlier in the game, former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes left with a concussion. With backup quarterback Chad Henne in the game, this is one of the gutsiest calls I’ve ever seen. Would the Chiefs maintain greatness, or would the Browns stop them and have a chance to make the AFC championship game for the first time since Jan. 14, 1990?
Henne rolled out and threw it to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a first down, sending the Chiefs to victory.
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs play each other today at 3:40 p.m.; the winner will go to the Feb. 7 Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
NFC divisional games
It was the Green Bay Packers at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16. And it was the NFL’s No. 1 offense vs. the NFL’s No. 1 defense.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having an MVP-like season. Would he lead his team to the NFC championship game for the second year in a row? Or would the Rams and their great defense go to the NFC championship game for the second time in three years — and perhaps on to the Super Bowl, where they played just two years ago?
The Packers had second down and 6 on their 42 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Packers were up, 25-18. This is where legends are made.
Rodgers threw to wide receiver Allen Lazard for a touchdown, sealing a 32-18 victory.
Jan. 17 gave us Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady, Part III. The New Orleans Saints vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The previous two meetings between these two great future Hall of Fame quarterbacks were won by the Saints. These are the two oldest quarterbacks at this stage of the playoffs, with Brees being 42 and Brady 43.
Would the Bucs get the ultimate revenge by beating the Saints and go on to the NFC Championship game? Or would the Saints keep their dominance in this matchup?
Tampa Bay was leading 23-20 with 7:18 left in the game. But Brees and the Saints had the ball at their 38 yard line, looking to come back.
On second and 8, Brees was intercepted by Buccaneers linebacker Devon White. The Buccaneers would eventually score a touchdown off the turnover and won, 30-20.
The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play each other today at 12:05 p.m., with the winner going to the Super Bowl.
Predictions
In the AFC Championship game, my heart wants to say the Bills. However, you can’t count out the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, so that’s who I’ll pick to win because of their great offense and good defense.
In the NFC Championship game, I have the Packers winning because they have the best offense left in the playoffs. Green Bay’s defense is really good, too, and this is another well-rounded team.