The "Make good trouble" legacy of Rep. John Lewis

To his fellow civil rights leaders, he was “the boy from Troy." But to America, John Lewis is one of the most influential members of the civil rights movement.
To my family, the late Georgia congressman means even more. My father has been fascinated with his work, and even teaches a class on his "March" trilogy of books about the civil rights movement. This was inspired by an interaction in the early 1990s when my grandfather had the chance to meet Lewis through a friend in government and received a signed personal note from Lewis.
Even though I have a semi-personal connection to Lewis, his work for the advancement of civil rights is why I respect him the most.
Born on a farm in rural Alabama, Lewis took inspiration from the sermons of the Rev. Martin Luther King. Lewis recognized the value of education from a young age, running to catch the school bus.
He began preaching at 15 and was later denied entry into Alabama's Troy University. He wrote to King, who arranged a meeting with him. This sparked the activism that would define Lewis' career.
He attended workshops on nonviolent protest and organized sit-ins through the Nashville Student Movement. Lewis also became one of the original 13 Freedom Riders. He and his fellow riders were beaten in Birmingham and Montgomery on their journey. Lewis said he thought he was going to die and was left unconscious at the Montgomery Greyhound bus station.
He gained a position on the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, helping shape civil rights legislation, and speaking at the legendary March on Washington. His organized marches from Selma to Montgomery.
These marches all led up to March 7, 1965, now known as “Bloody Sunday.” Lewis led 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. At the end of the bridge, they were met by a mass of Alabama state troopers. When the marchers halted on the bridge to pray, they were gassed and beaten with nightsticks. Lewis’s skull was fractured by a state trooper. The scars on his head from this incident would stay with him the rest of his live. The eventual funeral procession for Lewis would travel the same path he marched on Bloody Sunday.
Lewis was re-elected 18 times by Georgians to serve in the House of Representatives. Even in Congress, he continued to protest. He was arrested multiple times as a congressman, all for nonviolent protests against unjust policy, military actions and humanitarian crises. In 2008, Lewis and Barack Obama developed a close relationship, with Obama giving a note to Lewis at the 2009 presidential inauguration that read simply, “Because of you, John.” And, weeks before succumbing to cancer in 2020, Lewis visited protests against the killing of George Floyd.
As we remember the heroes of the civil rights movement, we must honor John Lewis and, as he so often said, “make good trouble.”
• Whit Peters is a sophomore at Selah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.