Since last summer, I have been following on Instagram a world champion Texas cheerleader named Makayla Noble who had hopes of continuing her athletic career with a college scholarship. Many Christian athletes know her story well.
Noble grew up in Indiana and started cheerleading at age 10. Ever since her first day on the mats, she knew she wanted to be a competitive collegiate-level cheerleader.
Her family moved to Prosper, Texas, and she joined cheer athletics in Plano, where she became a flyer. She competed in the 2018 National Cheerleaders’ Association National Championships and the 2019 Cheer World Championship, becoming a high school All-American for three consecutive years.
Noble became a force to be reckoned with and her name was known throughout the cheer world.
Then on Sept. 20, 2021, a backyard tumbling accident resulted in a severe spinal cord injury that caused paralysis. She stayed in the ICU for about three weeks, fighting for her life.
In addition to the paralysis, her lungs collapsed while she was at the hospital. Noble didn’t truly understand the severity of her accident until after she started rehab. She saw others just like her and wanted to make the most out of the obstacle thrown in her path.
“Staying strong in my faith and just trusting in him has gotten me through,” Noble said in an interview with Houston’s KPRC-TV.
Nobel’s faith has helped others to see the light in their own terrifying situations. She became a source of inspiration.
It is always hard when an athlete suffers an injury or setback. However, Noble’s strong mentality and hopeful words help encourage any and all Christian athletes who have been in the hopeless and terrified state that she once experienced.
Some thought that Noble’s paralysis would be permanent and that she may never walk again. But, Noble was walking within six months of her accident, which she credits to God.
Her faith and determination is inspiring for all athletes. Makayla Noble continues to use her work ethic to complete her ultimate goal of walking at graduation, something she is one step closer to every day.
