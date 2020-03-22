I think we can all agree that times right now are more than a little rough.
Living in Washington, with among the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States, it’s hard not to worry.
With school canceled, ideas of parties and road trips of the spring break variety filled my head. However, those visions were soon extinguished as I realized the danger I could put others in. As a healthy teenager, the chance that I would die from coronavirus isn’t great. But what about the people I could possibly transmit it to? I could be carrying that without even knowing it, and in the meantime be infecting people who could have those underlying issues.
Social distancing may sound like torture, but in order to protect those around you, it is necessary.
As a well-seasoned introvert, staying at home sounds fine to me. But for those of you who are cringing at the thought of remaining inside for so long, I have compiled a list of things that I love to do when I have the time at home!
Part 1: The Practical Stuff
1. Clean. Perhaps it is just my teenage girl speaking, but my room is a mess. Not only will picking up help with the overall healthiness of your living space, but it can greatly change your mood as well. Having a decluttered space helps with feelings of productivity.
2. Catch up on work. With IB tests just around the corner, this is no time to slack on studies. It may be tempting to spend the days refreshing social media or scrolling through your phone, but this is the one opportunity I have to really take my learning into my own hands and finish what I need to get done.
3. Catch up on sleep. It has been too long since I got the recommended 9-10 hours of sleep for teenagers, with heavy workloads and musical rehearsals extending until 8:30-9 p.m. Now, I have the time to welcome my long-lost friend back into my life and catch up on those zzz’s.
Part 2: The Fun Stuff
1. Spend time with family. If you are lucky enough to be with your family during this time, take advantage of it! It has been ages since I’ve been able to enjoy a family dinner and, although the circumstances are far from ideal, being around my parents and sister, talking and laughing around the table, reminded me of how much I missed them when I was spending those late nights at school. If you’re not physically with your family, give those you love a call. We don’t have to cut others out completely, so take advantage of the technology at your fingertips!
2. Learn a new hobby. Personally, I’ve always wanted to dust off my piano skills and pick up the guitar again. What better time to do so? There’s no one around to feel embarrassed around, so feel free to try something new and suck at it! I’m excited to start drawing again now that I have time, perhaps take a few free language courses, and relearn how to use a sewing machine!
3. Exercise. I just started going to the gym, and now it is not the best idea to go. But I refuse to let that stop me from getting fit! YouTube has hundreds of tutorials on at-home exercise, and I intend to take full advantage of that.
4. Read. How long has it been since I’ve had the time to sit down and read a book for my own enjoyment? The answer is too long. Even if you have no physical books to read, apps like the Kindle app are a blessing.
5. Dance! Cardio is a great way to get those endorphins flowing, and dance is just fun in general. Even better, you can look like a complete idiot and only a few people, if any, will be around to see it. Whether it’s simply grooving to your favorite playlist or copying choreographed dances online, dancing is always my solution to boredom.
6. Indulge in some Netflix. This is a stressful time for everyone, and winding down with a relaxing evening may be the perfect way to de-stress. My Netflix “Watch Later” list will finally begin to shrink!
I know that it is a privilege to be able to even play with the idea of having so much free time, and I hope that everyone — those who have to go out to work as well as those of us who will stay at home — stays safe and makes smart decisions.