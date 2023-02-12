I am a junior at Sunnyside High School, and in my first two years of high school I thought I had it all figured out. Entering my third year and becoming a full-time student at Yakima Valley College, I thought I was going to fly through things.
As I distanced myself from basketball games, school dances and other events, I felt as though my schedule would merely mellow out and I would be able to perform more efficiently. I was wrong.
I had been doing online school full time, which meant that getting lunch every day at school and getting a ride with my mom every day would cease. I was now having to pay for my books, my classes and my learning sites.
School on its own was hard, but I got a job. I was managing my time well, but when I'd get home I'd fall into the same routine, which grew to be monotonous.
My room was a mess, I rarely went out and I was barely staying afloat with school.
Each night before I'd go to bed, I'd scroll through social media, which just made everything worse.
When I left my job, as it was seasonal, I went on a family trip to Mexico. Having a breath of fresh air was relieving.
I came back and started my next quarter of school, staying on top of all my due dates, and getting ahead.
A step away from my environment was all I needed. When I feel myself begin to decline into that slump I was once in, I go out — whether by myself or with my brothers. I’ve learned to take breaks, and that has helped me tremendously with how I perform and feel in my day-to-day life.
To all of those struggling with burnout or seasonal depression, it’s important to take breaks. It helped me.
• Rebekkah Campos is a junior at Sunnyside High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.