There’s no going back to the pre-pandemic music industry. Without live performances, the past year has pushed artists to embrace livestreaming, TikToks, NFTs (digital material known as non-fungible tokens), and other forms of virtual content.
On July 1, singer SZA released “In Bloom,” a virtual performance of her 2017 album “CTRL” and recent single “Good Days.” The hit single was co-produced by Grammy-winning Jacob Collier, whose signature layered soundscapes mesh well with SZA’s soulful style.
“Good Days” is a time capsule of the pandemic experience. Its dissociative yet intimate lyrics are best experienced virtually, with the screen as a mediator between the viewer and the music. The immersive floral set and sweeping drone footage elevated the “In Bloom” video from a regular concert.
From Yo-Yo Ma to Justin Bieber, SZA is one of many artists who turned to live streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert attracted a record breaking 12 million live viewers!)
TikTok also plays an increasingly large part in curating the Top 40. Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat are just a few who found fame in part due to their songs blowing up on TikTok.
Another new source of revenue for creators of all kinds are NFTs. Doja Cat recently announced plans to launch her own NFT company for greater control over her music.
From Prince to Taylor Swift, artists have struggled with music contracts for decades. A growing number of artists look to virtual forms of engagement, such as TikTok or NFTs, as a potential alternative to record label funding. No matter what the future holds, the new ways in which audiences experience music are here to stay.