Almost exactly a year ago , I wrote about the addition of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. Three female associate justices make up one of the smallest liberal minorities on the court since the 1930s.
At that time, I addressed the fear that the impact this 6-3 conservative majority could have on many minority groups around the country. As the Supreme Court enters its summer recess, this fear has become a reality.
What is it about the high court’s recent decisions that garner so much controversy? Well, it is the discrimination that comes from a case regarding services to the LGBTQ+ community, the change of affirmative action to “race-neutral,” and the cancellation of college student debt relief.
Website designer against services for LGBTQ+ couples
On June 30, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 conservative-based decision ruled in favor of a Colorado website designer named Lorie Smith. The website designer claimed she did not want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs. Because Colorado allows “no discrimination on the basis of a person’s national origin, race, color, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, and familial status,” Smith took the case to the nation’s highest court.
This case opens up the scary possibility of discrimination based on any manner. What if hospitals began refusing patients because of their sexual orientation? What if grocery stores began refusing customers because of their religion? What if restaurants began refusing diners because of their race?
Oh wait, we have seen this in our country’s history before. This is a step in the wrong direction. If we do not understand our history, we are doomed to repeat it.
from Affirmative action to “race neutral”
Another case brought to the Supreme Court in the recent term is the constitutionality of affirmative action in college admissions. Affirmative action is the practice of increasing diversity and opportunities for underrepresented minorities in workplace and educational settings.
The Supreme Court ruled June 29 against affirmative action and has established “race neutrality” instead. This new policy is based on disregarding race when it comes to educational settings.
It should not be about being blind to race, but about recognizing, embracing and celebrating race. Diversity is important in any setting. It brings new perspectives, thoughts and engages new ideas.
“Race neutrality” has been compared to the policy of “separate but equal.” Anyone who took any history class knows “separate but equal” was more separate and unequal than anything else.
This new policy will feed into human bias and lack of diversity in workplace and educational settings.
Cancellation of student debt relief
Also on June 30, the Supreme Court ruled against President Joe Biden’s $400 billion federal student debt relief program.
The Biden administration had drafted its relief program in an attempt to help financially struggling students and their families. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan payments have been paused for almost three years. As federal loan payments are set to resume in the fall, many are struggling with this new reality.
More than 40 million loan borrowers have an average of close to $35,000 in federal loans. The idea of debt cancellation has been discussed for years and many were counting on it to cover their debt. As the relief plan has been officially struck down, those 40 million-plus loan borrowers are struggling to find a way out of debt.
In a society where going to school for longer leads to a more “successful” life, how can it be expected for students to pay for schooling without loans? Over the last few years, everyone has struggled financially, and the reinstatement of federal loan payments will add to that struggle.
While the Supreme Court justices continue on recess for the summer months, many citizens around the nation are outraged, concerned and fearful for the future.
• Abi Longbottom is a 2023 graduate of Naches Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.