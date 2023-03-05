This season, the Seattle Kraken hockey team is breaking records. Not just for the franchise, but in the National Hockey League.
The Kraken have become the first team in NHL history to sweep a seven-game road trip, and young center Matty Beniers became an All-Star and leads the league in rookie points.
Considering the Kraken are a new franchise, established in 2021, these are all outstanding accomplishments. In an ESPN interview with Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, he explained the hard work and dedication the players have put in to achieve such an honor.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the players to be able to do that,” he told ESPN. “It shows the consistency and work they’ve put in from the start.”
However, outside of breaking records and making phenomenal moves on the ice, the Seattle team is changing lives, as well.
Jackson Boboth was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 7. His family had to move from Sunnyside to Bothell for eight months so he could undergo blood transfusions and chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Through it all, he has been the Kraken’s biggest supporter, always repping team gear, even while in a hospital bed.
On Jan. 24, Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington teamed up with the Kraken to grant the first-ever wish made in connection with the young team. According to the Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington website, Boboth, now 9, thought he would just get to watch a practice and meet the guys. But, he never could have imagined the day ahead of him.
The Seattle Times cataloged it.
To start the day, a limo took Boboth to Climate Pledge Arena, where he was greeted by staff and suited up in custom-fitted goalie gear to practice with the team before their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Boboth, at 4’ 7” and 65 pounds, signed a one-day contract with the Kraken.
In an interview with Kate Shefte from The Seattle Times, Hakstol said Jackson belonged on that ice, saying: “He looked pretty good out there today. I wouldn’t be shooting at his glove, I can tell you that.”
As posted on the team’s Instagram account, Boboth not only got to build his skills and practice with the team, but also got to build close relationships with the players. Phillipp Grubauer, who is Boboth’s favorite Kraken, was joined by Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy in helping the Sunnyside boy show up in style by purchasing him a game day suit from Nordstrom.
According to The Times, after practice the boy and his brother got to spend time with Beniers. The all-star kept them busy with delicious post-practice cookies, and afterward went to Dave & Buster’s for dinner and games. For two hours, the boys got to spend time with one of their favorite NHL players.
Likewise, before the game, Grubauer insisted on picking up Boboth in his Porsche so he could get the full experience. They arrived in style and suited up for the big game ahead. The boy joined the team for warmups and saw posters all around the arena supporting and encouraging him. All smiles, Boboth stood alongside the Kraken’s starting lineup during the American and Canadian national anthems before the game.
The Kraken have had tremendous accomplishments this season. But, most importantly, the team is changing lives, as Boboth’s story shows.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.