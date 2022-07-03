The last day of any school year is bound to be interesting, and this year was no different. After months of growing my hair out, I was due for a haircut.
I made the mistake of mentioning my desire for a haircut to a few classmates on the penultimate day of school and they were immediately on board with our new plan. They arrived the next day during math class, supplies in hand. A small crowd of classmates gathered to watch; some even joined to cut.
I was apprehensive about letting my peers cut my hair. However, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of their work.
After a few days with my new buzz cut, it is easy to see why many choose to keep their hair short. As an avid mountain and road cyclist, I have greatly enjoyed the heat-dissipating advantages of short hair, especially in our Valley’s slowly warming weather. Hats and helmets seem to fit better, too, without leaving any strands of hair dangling down in front of my eyes.
The most universal upside of a buzzed head is probably cleanliness. A buzzed head is faster to wash and uses far less shampoo than longer hair.
Cutting my hair was a consequential decision, but turned out to be the perfect way to kick off summer break.
For anyone needing a haircut, I would highly recommend a buzz cut. And I might even know a group of high- schoolers ready to break out the trimmers again.
• Whit Peters is an incoming junior at Selah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.